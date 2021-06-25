Poco F3 GT Obtains TUV Rheinland Certification Prior to Launch in India in Q3





The Poco F3 GT has reportedly been certified by TUV Rheinland prior to its launch in India. The smartphone was confirmed by Poco last month in the third quarter of 2021.

The Poco F3 GT may be available in India next month.

The HIGHLIGHTS Poco F3 GT will be available in India shortly. The Poco F3 GT comes with a Dimensity 1200 SoC. Your smartphone must have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Poco F3 GT has reportedly been certified by TUV Rheinland prior to its launch in India. The smartphone was confirmed by Poco last month in the third quarter of 2021. This was after the smartphone maker decided to cancel all smartphone sales in India due to the situation of Covid-19. In particular, this will be Poco’s second F-series smartphone in the country. He made his Indian debut with Poco F1 in 2018.

The Poco F3 GT will be a rebranded version of the Redmi 40 Gaming Edition. The Poco F3 GT was also recently discovered on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) list, suggesting several specifications. It has been confirmed that smartphones are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

The TUV Rheinland certification includes the model number M2012K10C / M2012K10I. Here I probably represent India. The model number is said to be very similar to the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The list doesn’t list phone features, just make sure it’s likely to be available in India soon.

However, the specifications of the smartphone may be similar to the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. It must have a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and a 6.67 inch Full HD + OLED display that supports HDR10 +. The smartphone may run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

The Poco F3 GT must be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and can be equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In the case of the photo, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.65 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. There may be. On the front, a centered hole punch cutout may contain a 16-megapixel selfie.

A fingerprint scanner may be attached to the side. The phone can be backed up with a 5,065mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

