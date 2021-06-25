Far Cry 5 fans remove Golden Eye level





Ubisoft has removed the fan version of GoldenEye created using the Far Cry 5 level editor in response to allegations of copyright infringement.

A reproduction of the N64 GoldenEye level created using the Far Cry 5 level editor has been removed in response to allegations of copyright infringement.

In games like Dreams on the PlayStation and Super Mario Maker, players can be creative. People can design their own levels and are even known to reproduce other games within those games. Problems can occur here. Recreating the game inside another game can cause the wings of certain people to undulate, especially if the game was originally created by a rival studio.

This is evidenced by the removal of some of the fan-created levels at Far Cry 5 this week. YouTuber Krollywood spent two and a half years using the Far Cry 5 level editor to meticulously reproduce all 18 levels from the Nintendo 64 GoldenEye. However, thanks to allegations of copyright infringement by James Bond Studio MGM, all Krollywood Bond-themed works have been removed by Ubisoft.

“This issue is currently with map authors and rights owners and we have no further sharing at this time,” Ubisoft told Kotaku. Ubisoft does not explicitly state that MGM is the studio that filed the piracy allegation, but Krollywoodhas made it clear in its own statement that it was the case. He also revealed that the level isn’t lost forever because it’s stored in the console, but it’s unclear if he can return to Far Cry 5.

GoldenEye is arguably one of the most popular games to date, and anyone who has played GoldenEye will have nostalgic memories of multiplayer. However, the intertwined web over who owns that right means that an official remaster may never happen. Xbox boss Phil Spencer previously told people seeking remasters, “There are so many different parties to work with, we’ve always given up.”

It is unknown why MGM chose to take action against the level. Krollywood believes that their work may be due to coverage received through major retailers in recent months, and has informed a much larger audience of their maps. It’s also possible that Amazon is taking stricter steps against unauthorized use of James Bond IP. Amazon purchased MGM, including Bond rights, for more than $ 8 billion earlier this year.

