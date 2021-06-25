Roblox CMO Barbara Messaging talks about Tech Innovation Partnerships





Roblox CMO Barbara Messaging joined the company in September 2020. Messing told Insider that the organization enjoys partnerships with technology and product teams. Roblox has strengthened its brand partnership, including one with Lil Nas X, to create an immersive experience. This article is part of the Innovation C-Suite series on business growth and technology change.

When Barbara Messing joined the gaming platform Roblox as Chief Marketing Officer and Employee Experience Officer in September 2020, the company’s virtual immersive 3D “Metaverse” launched in 2006 was already in a massive pandemic era. It was the moment of. The average daily number of users on the platform surged to 42.1 million in the quarter ending March 31, 2021, shortly after the company went public at its March IPO during the COVID-19 shutdown. ..

“Roblox was one of the places that really brought community, connection and joy to people during a pandemic,” she told insiders, and before joining the company, she had two kids connecting with friends at Roblox. I added that I saw it as a creative. Outlets, playgrounds, and social connections. ”

Mr. Messing said he was attracted to brands that have always had great ambitions and are looking to scale. Previously, he was SVP and CMO at Wal-Mart, in the midst of digital transformation, and before that, he was CMO at TripAdvisor for seven years, revolutionizing the way people plan and book online travel.

“I consider the brand to be mission driven,” she said. “The good thing about technologies like Roblox is that they can drive so many scales just because they are a platform.”

Building partnerships to drive innovation

According to Messing, partnerships are an important part of Roblox’s efforts to take creative innovation to the next level. This includes close collaboration between team and executive leaders, brand partnerships, and deep ties with third-party developers.

“There’s a really strong partnership between Roblox’s marketing, engineering and product teams, which is probably the most collaborative culture I’ve ever experienced,” she said, and the marketing organization is the underlying technology. He pointed out that he needs to have a deep understanding of. It helps Roblox work.

“We run more than 50 small teams responsible for addressing strategic priorities within the Roblox operating system, but they work independently, but investigate technical challenges and get feedback. We do a monthly review for this, “she said. “It was actually a good place for me to learn right away, as I can see the breadth and depth of what Roblox offers in different areas.”

Brand partnerships are also an important way for Roblox to build innovation and connect people in new ways. For example, a partnership with Gucci in May has virtualized the Gucci Garden Archetype, a version of the fashion house multimedia exhibition in Florence, Italy. The Roblox experience included a themed room, an avatar makeover, and a limited edition virtual product.

“It really pushes the platform up and shows the opportunity and vastness of what the brand can do with Roblox,” said Messing. “I was really impressed with the creativity of the developers and felt a mysterious feeling as a consumer.” The Messing team recently launched an immersive experience related to the movie “In the Heights”, last year 3,000. Over 10,000 users attended the Lil Nas X concert at Roblox Metaverse.

Work with creators and developers to drive continuous success

Roblox also works closely with the creator and developer communities, saying that Messaging is the key to driving continuous innovation and success for the platform. The company’s annual Roblox Developer Conference is a special invitation-only event for artists, game developers, designers, storytellers, and coders in the Roblox community. Messing explained that the accelerator program will help support and develop the next generation of Roblox creators and developers.

“In general, almost all Roblox platforms are user-generated, so when developers build with Roblox, they focus on building the tools and requirements they need to realize all their creative dreams. We have a large engineering and product team. “She said.

Currently working remotely, Messaging enjoys driving to his office in San Mateo, California to meet and partner with the team in person. But she explained that the virtual version of Roblox’s headquarters in Metaverse has also been connected over the past few months. “We had a holiday party on the platform and it looks exactly like real life, so it’s really great,” she said. “When I finally drove to San Mateo and saw the fountains, doors and entrances, I was laughing because I was there virtually many times.”

