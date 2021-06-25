Get a large, stylish TV at a low price with this Samsung The Frame 75 inch TV deal





Samsung The Frame TV combines home cinema with artistic design to create a TV that can be stylishly added to any home, offering up to 75-inch sizes at amazingly affordable prices.

You can get this stylish 75-inch TV in Currys for just 2,199. You can purchase at a whopping 300 off price using the discount code VISION300OFF. (Are you in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Samsung TV deals in your area.)

The frame is designed to blend in with the background, just like any other painting or wall print, using a variety of picture frame options and a dedicated art mode (for displaying classic artwork and photos). Can be shown to. It’s a TV.

This also applies to Samsung’s new 2021 iteration of Designer TV. This means a slimmer form factor, more bezel customization options, a tripod TV stand, and even wall-mounted shelves.

Best Samsung Frame TV Trading Today

Samsung The Frame 202 17 5-inch 4KTV: 2,499 2,199 on Currys Save a whopping 300 on this huge 75-inch model of Samsung’s The Frame TV. With an art mode for displaying artwork and photos, a customizable bezel, and a QLED display, this is a TV for those who think the shape needs to match the photo. HDR10 + is also included.View transaction

Samsung The Frame supports 4K resolution in most sizes (and certainly this), and also supports Samsung’s preferred dynamic HDR10 + format. The edge lighting of the set means that you won’t get as effective an image as the QN95A or QN900A, but at least it should look pleasing.

The frame around the display also has a variety of color options, including white, black, brown, beige, burgundy red, and clay beige. However, these accessories must be purchased separately, so pay attention to Curry’s and add them before you complete your purchase (or have nothing you need).

Other Samsung TV Deals

Looking for more Samsung TV deals? You will find all the lowest prices around the web here, and there are offers available in your area.

Best Samsung TV Deals Today

