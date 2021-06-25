Don’t delay Google crushing the future after cookies





Alena Morris Director, Product Marketing

Google has announced that it will postpone the abolition of third-party cookies in Chrome for more than two years. It states that “we need to act at a responsible pace to ensure that we have the right solutions and time for public discussions about publishers and advertising.” industry. “This happens when many people express their concerns about the future of the free and open Internet. Google” puts the business model of many website operators behind free-to-use content at risk. Delay is important to avoid it. “

It is important to recognize that the elimination of third-party cookies is in line with global trends in consumer data protection. As a result, Google’s timeline may have been postponed, but the industry shouldn’t suspend work to find new and better ways. Deliver relevant ads to consumers.

PubMatic’s mission is to stimulate the endless possibilities of Internet content creators who support the prosperous open Internet, which can continue to provide high quality content and entertainment for free. This is achieved by driving publishers’ profitability and marketers and advertisers’ ROI across the open Internet. We have been actively developing the technical infrastructure to support the digital advertising ecosystem without the use of third-party cookies. These efforts are as important today as they were a week ago. Google’s deprecated cookie timeline has sparked industry innovation in this area, but the need for a better addressing solution isn’t new.

However, we agree that increasing the time to develop and test alternative addressable solutions that prioritize privacy will improve service across the industry. The future of the open Internet depends on doing this right.

We encourage publishers, advertisers, and the industry as a whole to use this time to double their efforts to create solutions that meet both consumer privacy requirements and advertising performance needs on the open Internet. .. With this in mind, PubMatic is committed to creating a privacy-first solution for secure data-driven advertising for the future, and we recommend our customers and partners across the industry to:

Work together to build long-term working solutions: Prebid, IAB Tech Lab, W3C and many others are actively working to create solutions centered on consumer privacy and data protection across many departments. Working group. Collaboration is key. Prepare by adopting a portfolio approach to addressability: PubMatic says that the path to audience addressability is not a panacea, and the portfolio approach to addressability is the most effective and balanced path to the advertising ecosystem. I believe that. Buyers and sellers can take advantage of a variety of options, including first-party data segments, alternative identifiers, and contextual strategies to drive superior performance and revenue. This approach can create a stronger and more sustainable addressable advertising ecosystem that provides publishers with better monetization, increased buyer ROI, and strong data protection for everyone. Work with a partner who can assist you in testing and learning. After all, third-party cookies no longer exist in other major browsers such as Firefox and Safari. We continue to provide a perfect testing ground for third-party cookie-free approaches and encourage customers and partners to test addressable solutions in these environments. This will allow publishers and buyers to prepare for addressing across the open Internet when Chrome eventually discontinues third-party cookies.

