



Manufacturers of Brighton plant-based alternatives in the United Kingdom should aim to create products that are not only as good as traditional alternatives, but even better, said Dr. Rene Lammers, Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer at PepsiCo. Says. Dr. Takoua Debeche, Chief Research and Innovation Officer at Danone North America, states that there are ways to reach that goal.

Dr. Lammers and Dr. Debeche are from Brighton’s Rethink Events, Ltd. At the Future Food-Tech Alternative Proteins Summit created by, he gave a talk at a virtual presentation on June 22nd.

We tend to have the idea of ​​exchange, but you really have to offer something better, Dr. Lammers said. That’s what the industry must do to bring about fundamental behavioral changes.

Finding the right partner is crucial, he said. In January, PepsiCo in Purchase, NY and Beyond Meat, El Segundo, California, established Plannet Partnership LLC, a joint venture to develop, manufacture and sell snacks and beverage products made from plant-based proteins. The joint venture leverages Beyond Meats technology in plant-based protein development and PepsiCos’ marketing and commercial functions.

If you put those best worlds together, you can move the mountains, Dr. Rammers said.

Dr. Debesh talked about alternatives to plant-based dairy products. Milk replacers reach 45% in the home, but the proportion of other items is low, ranging from 0.5% for plant-based cheese substitutes to 6% for plant-based yogurt substitutes.

Dr. Debesh said there is enormous room for expansion of these plant-based categories. We believe that continuing to develop new technologies to improve taste and texture and making those products more affordable to consumers is important for increasing home penetration. .. These products should be as tasty as dairy products, or at least for the same price.

Biotechnology Protein and fermentation assist food prescribers.

We see these techniques as helping to unleash some of these important challenges, especially when it comes to taste and texture, Dr. Debesh said. For example, in today’s cheeses, we know that plant-based cheeses have gaps. In particular, there are gaps not only in texture but also in functionality. The elasticity of pizza is not the same. Browning is not the same. Melting is not the same.

She said that improvements in plant-based cheese alternatives come from a combination of plant-based ingredients and blending and processing techniques.

But I don’t think the real breakthrough will be able to apply casein and perhaps new technologies to produce animal fats at least five years ago, Dr. Debeche said.

Perfect Day in Berkeley, California obtains whey protein by fermenting microflora rather than from cows, said co-founder and CEO Ryan Pandia. Several brands offer animal-free ice cream with Perfect Day Whey Protein, and the company plans to partner with manufacturers to introduce animal-free dairy cheese later this year.

Silk-branded plant-based alternative milk is a popular product from Danone SA in Paris. According to Dr. Debesh, expanding in the plant-based category means expanding the business on a larger scale and adding more fermenting capacity to the industry. Danone continues to seek partnerships with raw material suppliers.

She said it would take time to get up and running to produce the millions, millions, and hundreds of millions of tonnes of protein needed.

Scalability has always been a challenge for large companies like PepsiCo, Dr. Rammers said. He is optimistic about the future of the plant-based category.

He said that if a machine could be installed on Mars and a vaccine could be developed in 12 months, the cost, taste, and texture codes could be successfully deciphered. How will the actual distribution be sold? It leaves the guess to others, but I am very positive to see a lot of progress in the next decade.

