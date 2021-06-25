Western Digital asks the owner of the “MyBookLive” device to unplug after reporting a remotely wiped drive





Western Digital disconnects from the Internet until the owner of the My Book Live storage drive is notified later after receiving reports from around the world that malicious software has compromised some devices and completely erased them. I advise you to do it.

WD My Book Live is the company’s networked storage device with a book-style design that allows you to stand upright on your desk. The drive is typically connected to your computer via USB and to your local network via Ethernet. The WD My Book Live app, on the other hand, allows users to remotely access files stored through Western Digital’s cloud servers.

On Thursday, Bleeping Computer reported that My BookLive and LiveDuo device owners reported on the Western Digital support forum that all files were mysteriously deleted, making the device inaccessible from official apps and browsers. It started to flood.

“I’ve had my WD MyBook live connected to my home LAN and it’s been working fine for years,” the first poster is written in a long thread. “It looks like the directory is empty, but today I found that somehow all the data was lost. Previously the 2T volume was almost full, but now it shows full capacity. I am. ”

When I try to log in using the drive’s web dashboard, the drive notifies me that the password is invalid. Many other owners have also confirmed that their devices are experiencing the same problem. “All my data is gone,” said another user. “I’m completely confused without that data … for years.”

Following further reporting, a pattern is gradually appearing in the shared device log that points to remote commands that begin around 3 pm Thursday and continue overnight to initiate a factory reset of the affected device.

In a new support notice, Western Digital advised customers to disconnect their My BookLive device while the company was investigating a devastating attack. The company has told Bleeping Computer that it has been actively investigating attacks since then, but does not consider it a server breach.

“Western Digital has determined that some My Book Live devices have been compromised by malicious software. In some cases, this compromise appears to have erased all data on the device at the factory. Reset has occurred. MyBookLive device received the final firmware update. 2015. We understand that your data is very important. At this time, to protect the data on your device. We recommend that you disconnect My Book Live from the Internet. We are currently investigating and updates for this thread will be provided when: They are available. “

If the company says that the server has not been hacked, it is unclear if the number of My BookLive accounts could be compromised at the same time or at about the same time. I’m asking Western Digital for more information on this, and I’ll post an update to this story if I get any reply, but for now the advice to device owners is clear. Please disconnect MyBookLive.

