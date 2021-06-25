Can I add two bank accounts to Google Pay?This is all you need to know





You can add more than one bank account with Google Pay. Here’s a step-by-step guide for adding and using multiple bank accounts with Google Pay.

Here’s how to add two bank accounts with Google Pay.Representative image

Google Pay is one of the easiest and most reliable sources of online payments these days. Unlike other digital payment methods, Google Pay does not require you to run KYC or add additional money to your wallet. As a result, all concerns about receiving money in your wallet and sending it to your bank account have been resolved.

Simply add a bank account and make and receive direct payments. The best part is; You can also add multiple bank accounts with this app. You can add multiple bank accounts and use all of them for money transfers and payments.

However, please note that you must have a debit / credit card from a bank that supports BHIMUPI. Here’s a step-by-step guide for adding and using multiple bank accounts with Google Pay.

Google Pay: How to add a bank account

You can add more than one bank account to Google Pay if your bank has the same mobile phone number. If your registered mobile number is different for both bank accounts, you will not be able to add both accounts to Google Pay.

To prevent errors, please do not leave the Google Pay app while registering your bank. To add a bank account to Google Pay, follow these steps:

Make sure your bank is working with UPI. Otherwise, your bank account will not work with Google Pay. First, open Google Pay on your device. Note: Make sure you are using the latest version of the app. If you’re not sure, try updating the app.Top left[写真]Tap.On a new page[銀行口座]>[銀行口座を追加]Tap. Then select a bank from the list displayed. Note: If you don’t see your bank, it means it doesn’t work with Google Pay yet. Next, you may need to give permission to Google Pay to send a confirmation SMS to your bank. If you have an existing UPIPIN, you will be prompted for it. If you don’t remember your PIN[PINを忘れた場合]Tap and follow the onscreen instructions to add an account. However, if you do not have a UPI PIN, please enter your debit card information.

When adding cards, keep in mind that Maestro debit cards do not expire. According to the official website, “Please use 01/49 as the expiration date to add a Maestro debit card.”

Once the secondary bank account has been successfully added, you can set it as the default for remittances. You can also reset or change your UPI PIN, view your balance, change your UPI ID, or delete your bank account.

Read | How do I use Disney-style 3D filters on Instagram and Snapchat?This is a step-by-step guide

Read | How to play YouTube video in picture-in-picture mode on iOS

Read | Learn how to block email in Outlook

Click here for full coverage of India Today.ins on the coronavirus pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos