Bank of America leaders share why innovation requires skill upgrades





AI and machine learning make some jobs redundant and create new roles with new skills. Bank of America’s Global Technology and Operations division has promised to play 80% of its open role in-house. Companies that want to relearn their employees’ skills need to provide training and remain transparent about the changing needs of their business. This article is part of a series on the CEO and his vision for the future, called “What’s Next.” Something is loaded.

Bank of America’s virtual financial assistant, Erica, surged in usage during a pandemic.

The bank, which has been working on simplifying and updating systems for commercial and consumer customer interaction for over a decade, spends $ 10 billion annually on technology, of which $ 3 billion is allocated to new initiatives.

Sumeet Chabria, Head of Technology and Operations and Head of Global Business Services, Bank’s Global Chief Operating Officer, said the innovation agenda stems from a focus on “operational excellence.” I did.

“Innovation and operational excellence need to be related to transients,” he said. “When we have the opportunity to improve operational excellence through digital capabilities, we innovate to get there.”

As the pace of innovation increases, the composition of the workforce is changing. A new job will be created at that moment, but no other role will be created. The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future Employment Report for 2020 estimates that automation will reduce approximately 85 million jobs and create 97 million new roles by 2025.

Companies can help employees move to new jobs, but WEF reports show that today’s pace of change is accelerating and time is shortening. “Opportunities to actively manage this change are rapidly closing,” WEF Managing Director Saadia Zahidi said in a statement. “Companies, governments and workers need to plan to work urgently to implement a new vision for the global workforce.”

Various jobs, not a few

At Bank of America, innovation has created the need to re-skill employees who may have previously been doing the kind of work redundant by Erica and other modernizations. However, Mr. Chabria said that a human component is essential for the development and integration of innovation, which does not mean a reduction in the workforce.

“We are not self-driving cars,” Chabria said. “We don’t believe that technology runs on its own.”

Still, Chabria says it’s important to be transparent about how roles change as a result of technology, while at the same time providing skill training to help employees adapt to new responsibilities. ..

Enterprises should consider setting internal mobility goals for new roles created as a result of innovation. His goal within the global technology and operations department is to fulfill 80% of his open role with internal employees.

To achieve this goal, banks must promise to provide the training they need to hone their new skills, Chabria said. It also means encouraging managers to be open to non-traditional candidates.

“In our view, existing talent is effectively re-skilled and reassigned to new roles, rather than relying heavily on external resources,” says Chabria. “The big advantage of hiring from within the company is that you already know that your teammates can work in their own environment.”

The bank’s internal career site also includes career planning tools, and Chabria said more than 21,000 employees were transferred to new roles internally in 2019.

Continuous learning at all levels

Bank of America launched Global Technology and Operations University in April 2018 to provide an ongoing learning experience, complete at employee pace, and tailored to technology trends and new business applications. So far, bank employees have completed more than 4.2 million courses.

“We believe in providing teammates with the right tools and skills to help them make a difference between their work and their clients,” says Chabria.

Chabria said companies looking to create or extend their own reskilling programs need to provide their employees with training tools and have turnkey options that make them affordable for smaller organizations. It was.

He also said that companies need to have benchmarks and indicators to assess how well they are doing against their re-skilling goals.

Business leaders also need to understand that priorities and innovation opportunities can change. “It’s important to incorporate flexibility into our strategy so that we can adapt to the changing needs and needs of our clients and industries,” he said.

