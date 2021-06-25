Marvel Loki confirms Fortnite’s July crew pack





Epic used to make fun of Marvel’s Loki idea at Fortnite, but today developers-publishers have confirmed it. The Naughty God will be the centerpiece of the July crew pack. Subscribers will be able to start playing as Loki at Fortnite on July 1st. The complete cosmetic set may include additional accessories that have not yet been published.

It was in May that Epic first hinted that Loki was coming down to Apollo Island and sneaked him into the background of the loading screen that Fortnite crew members received as a bonus item in May. At the time, the loading screen image was focused on the Mecha Caddle Master, but eagle-eyed fans noticed the unmistakable helmet of Norse mythology in the background. Some have speculated that Loki will be included in the Season 7 Battle Pass as the new season begins just one day after Loki’s premiere at Disney +.

But that theory didn’t come to fruition, and instead it was Superman who was announced as an almost customary superhero in the latest Battle Pass. But finally, Loki is just around the corner.

It seems that Mecha Caddle Master was not the only one who found the way to the island.

It looks like a trickster sneaked through the portal and sneaked into the Fortnite crew in July of this year pic.twitter.com/z2V1wFSSwl

Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 25, 2021

I didn’t know it at the time, but now I know it. Loki is exclusively for Fortnite Crew. In other words, it will not be sold at the item shop. Only July 2021 subscribers will have access to him. Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription service that offers players exclusive cosmetics, 1,000 V-Bucks monthly scholarships, guaranteed access to the latest Battle Pass, and more. New subscribers can now unlock Spotify Premium for 3 months with a Fortnite Crew subscription.

Players can subscribe to $ 12 at any point in the month to unlock all relevant rewards for the month. Previously Fortnite Crew Packs featured primarily Epic original characters, but the service previously offered DC Comics Green Arrow.

If you’re not interested in Loki, there’s still a lot going on in the Fortnite world this week (okay, and every other week). Check out Week 3 Challenges, 17.10 Patch Notes, or Week 3 Alien Artifacts to get all the latest information on Fortnite.

