Get Sony’s Excellent WH-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones for $ 150

Did you miss some of those sweet prime day headphones deals? This is your chance to get top-notch noise-cancelling headphones without breaking your spage bank. For a limited time, both eBay and Amazon will offer a playback version of the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (black) as soon as they are out of stock. $ 150. This is above the previous low of about $ 180.

Until the introduction of the slightly better WH-1000XM4, the WH-1000XM3 was CNET’s top noise canceling headphones. At that time, I evaluated it at the debut price of $ 350.

Everything you need to know is in CNET’s Sony WH-1000XM3 review and concludes: “The Sony WH-1000XM3 is a noise-cancelling headphone with a comfortable fit and excellent performance.” (Repeat, this is before the new model, but it gives you an idea. )

Not sure if you need refurbished headphones? This tagline from eBay should reassure your mind. “This item has been refurbished by the manufacturer or an authorized remanufacturer. The product behaves like new and has minimal signs of wear. All standard accessories are included.”

Secondipity, an eBay reseller, on the other hand, has a two-year (!) Warranty from Allstate, so you’ll be fully compensated in the event of a failure. On the Amazon side, it comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewal Warranty.

And for the record, the new WH-1000XM4 has returned to $ 348, driving home what this is.

Originally released last year. Updated to reflect new selling prices and availability.

