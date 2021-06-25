Google warns users when search results may be unreliable





Google now notifies users when search results are changing rapidly before and after breaking news. Some searches warn you that these results appear to be changing rapidly, and subheadings may take some time for trusted sources to add results if this topic is new. Explain that there is. In a blog post, the company recommends checking again later when users find more results.

This notification first appears in US-based English results when the topic is evolving rapidly and various sources have not yet been considered. Google will expand its presence to other markets in the coming months.

Google search is always there with the most useful results we can provide, but sometimes the reliable information you are looking for is not yet online, the company explains. This is especially true for breaking news and new topics when the first published information may be the least reliable. Recode reported on this feature yesterday and followed up on a tweet from Stanford University Internet Observatory researcher Renee DiResta.

A sample Google search screenshot features a query ufo taken at 106 mph. This is a clear reference to the recent tabloid story about the 2016 UFO sightings in Wales. (Currently, the exact search results do not actually contain any warnings.) Someone got this police report video published in Wales, which was reported a bit. But that’s not much yet, Google Search spokeswoman Danny Sullivan told Recode. But people are probably looking for it, they may be moving around on social media, so we can see the beginning of that trend. And you can see that there aren’t always a lot of great things out there. Also, I think new ones may appear.

Aside from that whimsical example, Google mistakenly introduced false information after a mass shooting, where early official reports were often inaccurate and deliberately false information was common. (This can be exacerbated by data invalidation or keywords that have low search results and can be easily hijacked by malicious individuals.) This warning does not necessarily prevent the display of malicious content. It’s not something that Google does, and it’s not clear how Google determines a good range of sources. But it can get rid of some of the false legitimacy that high Google placement can give to early, unreliable search results.

