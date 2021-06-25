Ferrari says the new supercar is fast and powerful, but it’s mostly about having fun





Ferrari’s latest supercar is a 818-horsepower plug-in hybrid with a V6 engine that can run from 0 mph to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. But even with all its power and speed, Ferrari says the car is almost fun.

When production begins early next year, the 296 GTB will be Ferrari’s first 6-cylinder sports car since the mid-1970s. It is also the first V6 car to have its own brand name.

It’s not the fastest Ferrari model, but executives have promised it will be one of the most fun.

Enrico Galliera, Ferrari’s Chief Marketing Officer, said:

This model wasn’t created to replace the model in Ferrari’s current lineup, but it’s a whole new type of car for the brand, Galiera said at a video press conference.

The 296 GTB has the shortest wheelbase (distance between front and rear wheels) of any current Ferrari model. Powered by a 654 horsepower gasoline engine and a 164 horsepower electric motor behind the two seats.

In addition, it is equipped with the same 8-speed automatic dual clutch transmission as the F1 race car. The top speed of the 296 GTB is over 205 mph.

When fully charged, the 296 GTB can run at speeds of up to 15 mph and 84 mph before the petrol engine is up and running.

Customers looking for more aggressive performance can opt for the Assetto Fiorano package, which offers more performance-tuned suspension, lighter weight and improved aerodynamics. This version is also available for special race car-inspired paint jobs.

In addition to performance, engineers worked to create the right Ferrari engine sound, a high-pitched metal scream at high engine speeds, according to Ferrari Chief Technology Officer Michael Raters.

Ferrari has not manufactured mass-produced vehicles with V6 engines since the Dino model in the late 1960s and early 70s. The Dino model was initially sold under its own name without the Ferrari badge, as it did not provide the performance and driving experience of Ferrari V8 and V12 vehicles.

The 296 GTB differs in that it provides the power and performance that the Ferrari brand deserves, Galiera said.

This is not Ferrari’s first plug-in hybrid. The Italian supercar maker already offers the 986 horsepower SF90 Stradale with a V8 engine and three electric motors. Ferrari announced that it will announce the first fully electric vehicle in 2025. The 296GTB is most similar to Ferrari’s 710 horsepower F8 Tributo, which has a V8 engine and is slightly lighter than the GTB.

Other supercar manufacturers are also adopting hybrid and electric motor technology. McLaren in the UK has also announced a hybrid supercar. Lamborghini also announced that all cars in its lineup will be hybrids by 2024.

The new Ferrari model will cost about 296,000 including tax in Italy. That number is worth about $ 353,000. Ferrari has not yet announced how much it will cost in other markets.

