Sea of ​​Thieves: Sunken Pearls Tall Tale Guide: Black Pearl, Kraken, Queen of Sirens





The Sea of ​​Thieves Season 3 update shocked fans with the unexpected Disney crossover, A Pirate’s Life. When players challenge Tall Tale 2, The Sunken Pearl, there are many puzzles and boss battles to overcome, from finding black pearls to defeating Kraken and the Queen of Sirens.

After releasing Jack Sparrow (and later losing), you need to go out to the high seas again and discover the fate of the iconic Black Pearl that sank under the sea of ​​thieves.

Once there, confront the sirens and ocean crawlers, solve the siren-spire puzzles, and try to save Sparrow’s crew from the fate seen in the game.

Contents How to Find Black Pearls in the Sea of ​​Thieves Rare / Microsoft Go to the marked areas on this map and start your journey to find Black Pearls.

Talk to Castaway and board the boat. From there, open the Sanken Pearl quest book before heading out to The Sea of ​​Thieves. The last two pages show that the location of Black Pearl is southwest of the Sea of ​​Thieves game map. More specifically, the ship is northwest of Sharkbait Cove and slightly southwest of Old Salt Atoll.

The circled mark in the image above is where you need to go. However, it’s not difficult to miss. As you approach, a bright blue beacon illuminates the area, music begins to swell, and debris floats in the water.

There is a part that needs attention here. Dive deep to find her. When you enter the water, a mysterious siren song begins. Follow the steps below.

Follow the debris when jumping off. You will notice that there are many small bubbles around some of the debris. These will replenish your breath. When you reach the bottom, you will find corals with bubbles. They also replenish your breath. Keep track of debris until you reach the downed mast. Swim forward in the direction the mast is facing. Black pearls appear in the sea of ​​thieves from a muddy depth! Tall Tale 2 Rare / Where to Find Sea of ​​Thieves Black Pearl Keys at Microsoft OceanCrawler holds the keys you need to proceed.

Before going any further in this Sea of ​​Thieves story, you’ll need to unlock Jack Sparrow’s Captain Quarter with a sunken black pearl to get a compass.

Swim on the left side of the ship (don’t forget to swim in the coral to increase the air!) And swim to the main deck. Behind the ship is an open trap door leading downstairs. Head there. Swim around the cannon on the other side of the room. Below the stairs, you can see an arch blocked by a wooden frame. The rope handle interacts with the debris. Swim to the right edge of the room. There is a wooden board on the floor. Interact with them and swim. There is an ocean crawler in front of you. Grab the key from that claw. Swim back to the top deck and head to the locked door in front of the ship. Open it and collect Jack’s compass from the table. A compass in Rhea / Microsoft Jack’s dormitory points you in the direction you need to go.How to complete a siren spire puzzle

Use Jack’s compass and follow the indicated location to enter the Siren Spire. You need to complete 6 puzzles while in the spire. All follow the same settings. There are murals of these statues on the wall, and there are four statues holding Trident.

Simply put, all you need to do is match the actual statue with what you are doing in the mural. This can be done by bringing the sword closer or firing it from a distance.

Each statue has three possible positions on the left arm. High, medium, low. After placing them correctly, you need to hit a large statue with the shell.

Sea of ​​Thieves Tall Tale2 Siren Puzzle Guide

After fighting an ocean crawler or siren, the last one will drop a “siren heart”. Find the statue that lacks the yellow jewel and put it in the slot. Then align the statue’s arms as follows:

Statue Holding Arm Position Gem Stone Low Chain High Flower Middle

The other positions for each of the following puzzles are shown below.

Puzzle Two Statue Holding Arm Positions Gemstone High Chain High Flower Hirea / Microsoft Siren Puzzles can all be completed in the same way. Puzzle 3 Statue Holding Arm Position Gemstone High Chain Middle Flower Low Puzzle 4

The fourth siren puzzle is a little different. On the way to the Siren Citadel, you will come across a huge door blocking the road with two large siren sculptures.

To proceed with this, the siren’s heart must be placed on the missing statue as before, and then the arms of both statues must be “low”. Then shoot the main statue with a cannonball and the door will open.

Puzzle Five Statue Holding Arm Position Gemstone Middle Chain High Flower Low Puzzle Six Statue Holding Arm Position Gemstone Middle Chain Low Flower High Sea of ​​Sieves How to Defeat Kraken at Microsoft The legendary Kraken is constantly approaching its entire short look.

After finding the Kraken throughout the zone, face the Kraken while fighting with the Silver Blade. After being torn by the Siren Queen and her loyal subject and held in place, you will face off in a less navy battle with the Ocean Crawler.

However, you will need to raise the silver blade anchor to reach the Kraken. This pulls the ship up and kills the enemy with a cannon.

When you reach the third level, you will fight a horde of ocean crawlers on the deck before the Kraken raises his head. Fortunately, it’s relatively easy to beat it.

Use the shells and hood barrels on your deck to replenish your health and ammo. Put your weapon in the holster for this – focus all attacks on the kraken with a cannon. Be aware that the spiked tentacles will hit the deck on a regular basis. From time to time, Kraken spits out black clouds at you. If you are not careful, it will annihilate you. If you have already opened the door, use the captain’s dormitory as a shelter. Focus all attacks directly on the Kraken’s head. Keep using the tips above until it recedes. How to Get a Sadness Chest Award Rare / Microsoft Chest is hidden behind a locked captain’s door.

In the area before reaching the Silver Blade, you have the chance to get the key to unlock the captain’s dormitory, including the Treasure Chest of Sorrow.

Return to the room with the platform and pulleys, lift the wooden part of the ship and jump on the left side of the room. There is an open-mouthed face sculpture that emits red light. Head there and hold the key to unlock the ship’s door.

After defeating the Kraken, follow these steps:

At this point, the ship may have sunk to a lower level. Use the anchor to pull it up. Lift your chest and climb the mast. You can walk part of the mast. Cross it and jump on the rock. Follow the path until you reach the barrier. Attack and open the purple orb. Go through and place your chest down in front of the door marked with red seaweed. As you pass through the cave, you can see some markings on the wall.

that’s it! Now that you have the awards, you can move on to the final boss battle in the story.

How to Defeat Siren Queen (and Siren) Rare / Microsoft Have a trusted Trident at hand and defeat Siren Queen!

Through the story of the sunken pearls of the Sea of ​​Thieves, you will come into contact with the siren. Fortunately, whenever they swim across your path, there will be a lot of Trident around the place to defeat them.

Trident has a normal attack and a charge attack. The longer you press and hold the fire button, the wider the range. Nevertheless, firing Trident without a charge seems to be just as effective in the long run.

The final standoff of the sunken pearls is when you finally face the Siren Queen, after sending her minions to bid and warning you not to proceed with all the quests too long.

Despite many stories, it doesn’t take much to take her out. Follow the tips below.

Equipping one of the Tridents will make it easier to defeat her. If you need to breathe, swim to the surface. There is a small air pocket. The hood barrel, like any other Trident, is on the ground. The battle with the Siren Queen happens like a wave. Shoot her with your Trident, and she will run away before reappearing later. When she disappears, she sends a horde of her sirens to attack you. Keep as far away as possible (you may be surprised by off-screen attacks).

So you have it. That’s all you need to know about Sea of ​​Thieves Tall Tale 2, The Sunken Pearl.

See you on the high seas!

