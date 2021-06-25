Google Knowledge Panel shows the wrong guy as a serial killer





Hacker News was talked about because of reports that Google was displaying images of innocent men on the Knowledge Panel about the infamous serial killers and rapists. The Wrong Image Subject wrote a blog post about his experience and a lively discussion of how the unreliable Google Knowledge Panel continues.

Google’s Knowledge Panel has published the following entry with the face of an innocent man.

“Fristo Bogdanov Georgiev, also known as a sadist, was a serial killer in Bulgaria who killed five people, primarily women, between 1974 and 1980.”

Google Knowledge Panel and Reliable Sources

The Knowledge Panel is a feature that provides instant information about an entity (people, places, things). Google usually sources information from authoritative sites about websites scrutinized by users such as celebrities and Wikipedia.

Google may also display data in search results by building direct relationships with trusted sites.

Knowledge panel images are not always reliable

Text information is tightly controlled, but Google’s image information doesn’t seem to be very tightly controlled in terms of quality.

According to Google’s help page on the Knowledge Panel:

“The images displayed in the Knowledge Panel can be obtained from several sources. One source is the individual who claims the Knowledge Panel and selects the image of interest from the images available on the Web.

Other images (especially if you have multiple image collections) are previews of the entity’s Google image search results and are automatically retrieved from the entire web. “

The fact that Google uses images from the entire web may clearly explain why the images were confused, rather than with less strict quality control.

Both the serial killer and the innocent man on the serial killer knowledge panel are from Bulgaria, but the innocent man is currently working in Switzerland.

It is possible that the algorithm matched the image of an innocent man to a serial killer because their names matched and both were from Bulgaria.

Therefore, the algorithm has determined that this may match the search for this particular name.

Man’s tweet about a terrible mistake

A man named Fristgeorgiev from Switzerland posted an email from a former colleague informing him that he was showing an image of his face in the Knowledge Graph for a search query for the infamous man of the same name. Bulgarian serial killer.

He wrote:

“I immediately popped out my browser, opened Google and entered my name, and certainly my photo appeared above the description of the Bulgarian serial killer.”

He kept posting tweets about it.

“It seems that Google mistakenly associated my photo with a serial killer Wikipedia article. I don’t know if this is hilarious or scary.”

It seems that Google mistakenly associated my photo with a serial killer Wikipedia article. I don’t know if this is hilarious or scary. pic.twitter.com/rmAL7uQYy4

— Frist Georgiev (@hggeorgievcom) June 24, 2021

The first reaction of the innocent man was that he was a victim of mischief. His name was so common that he expressed confusion as to why this happened to him.

“… My name is neither special nor unique. There are literally hundreds of people with my name, but nevertheless, my personal photo was eventually associated with a serial killer. “

He writes that he submitted a report to Google about the wrong knowledge panel.

A staff software engineer on Google’s Chrome team tweeted about an issue seven hours after the first tweet that they understood that Google was handling the issue.

“Hey, I’m sorry about this. FWIU This is being processed.

(I don’t represent Google in tweets) “

Hey, I’m sorry about this. FWIU This is being processed.

(I don’t represent Google in tweets)

—Nodir🚫🦌 (@nodirt_) June 25, 2021

Fake news, call-out culture and career impact

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, it was only a few years ago that Google’s Knowledge Panel declared that Battlestar Galactica actor Paul Campbell had died, even though he was very alive.

However, it seems that the casting director told the actor agent that he thought the actor was dead.

The innocent man in this situation took it all at once, but he paused to think about how these types of incidents could have a negative impact.

He wrote:

“… The fact that the algorithms used by billions of people can easily bend information in such a way is really scary.”

Quote

Blog post from the subject of the Knowledge Panel error Google turned me into a serial killer

Hacker News Google turned me into a serial killer

Google Knowledge Panel Help Page







