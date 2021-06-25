Major Galaxy A52 updates bring photo remastering and improved face recognition





A major new update hits Samsung’s popular midranger, the Galaxy A52. The device incorporates useful new photo editing features and some other improvements from the new software.

According to the official change log, the latest update for the Galaxy A52 introduces a “remaster” feature in the gallery app. It’s essentially an editing tool that lets you quickly adjust your photos with the push of a button. This feature analyzes your photos to find and apply “optimal resolution, brightness, color, sharpness”. Next, we recommend optimized photos so that you can save them.

Results are not always desirable, as the entire process is fully automated. However, if you’re not happy with the results, you can always manually edit your photos using the existing toolset in the Gallery app. The “Remaster” feature works with all types of photos.

Apart from this, Samsung promises to improve the stability of the face recognition function of the Galaxy A52 with the latest update. This will allow the phone to better detect faces when unlocked using facial recognition.

The new update improves the stability of the camera app and improves the image quality of the camera. Last but not least, Samsung claims to improve call quality as well.

As you can imagine, the latest update for the Galaxy A52 will be rolled out with a security patch in June 2021. This patch contains fixes for over 5 dozen vulnerabilities found in the Android OS and Samsung’s One UI skin. please remember. The device has already received this month’s security patch a few weeks ago. This update also includes some other improvements and new features. So Galaxy A52 users are having a really great month here.

The latest Galaxy A52 update is already widely deployed

The latest software update for Samsung Galaxy A52 has been deployed with firmware version A525FXXU2AUF3. New software has already been released in more than 12 markets around the world. We should reach more areas in the next few days. If you have a Galaxy A52, you can expect it to be available whenever new software isn’t available. You should be notified to download the update wirelessly (OTA). However, you can also check for updates manually from the Settings app.

Please note that the new update is currently only available in the LTE variant of the popular Galaxy Midranger. Users of the Galaxy A52 5G should also receive this update soon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos