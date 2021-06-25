FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker Director talks about male VIERA, FFIV inspiration, and Zenos’ new work





There must be an end before there is a new beginning. This is the concept behind the next FINAL FANTASY XIV expansion: Endwalker. The add-on concludes the story Square Enix has told since A Realm Reborn’s debut in 2013, but not the entire FINAL FANTASY XIV.

In addition to ending the story arc in a spectacular style, the $ 39.99 endwalker expansion includes a new sickle-wielding reaper class and men’s VIERA race, as well as new regions such as Razz at Han, Tavnea, and Moon. We talked to Naoki Yoshida, the game director and producer of FINAL FANTASY XIV, about the new expansion and what to expect when it goes on sale on November 23, 2021. The interview has been edited slightly for clarity.

PCMag: Part of Endwalker’s marketing relies heavily on the game’s FINAL FANTASY 4 connectivity. What are the other FF classics that the team wants to add their own spin to?

Naoki Yoshida: This question actually comes up quite a bit, but to be honest, we don’t plan or decide in advance about including elements from other titles in the series. This is a very simple workflow. First, devise a pure FFXIV main scenario, and then discuss what content you want to connect to the story. In most cases, once the content has been shaped to some extent, team members will offer specific integration or homage suggestions if something comes to mind that could be successfully incorporated.

To be honest, we rarely decided to incorporate elements from other FINAL FANTASY titles from the early stages. The only exception is the Crystal Tower. When I was developing A Realm Reborn, this was one of the factors I had decided from the beginning. This is due to the negative feedback from players that FFXIV 1.0 is not “like the Final Fantasy series” and the desire to make A Realm Reborn a kind of fan service title.

In addition, it feels like you’re generally looking at early inspiration for incorporating certain Final Fantasy elements, especially for challenging raids. This is because players can expect epic monsters and adventures that FINAL FANTASY fans can easily imagine. It acts as a powerful marketing element for that content. I chose Bahamut for the first attack and Alexander for the second attack. Then came Omega and Eden was inspired. [following raid].. And next is Pandæmonium.

What happens after this is trapped in my mind, so it remains a secret. (Lol)

PCMag: What thoughts and discussions were made in deciding to add the male VIERA TV to the game?

Naoki Yoshida: First of all, during the development of the Shadow Bringer’s, I thought that it would be the last race that female VIERA and male Hrothgar could play, so I was planning to stop adding new player races there. The reason this was decided is that while adding playable races is great for players, of course, there is a very high risk of some unpleasant results behind the scenes. Given the graphics quality of FFXIV, we can see that implementing standard content for each major update requires additional resources such as device creation, animation emotes, and even how to ride the mount. This can require even more resources than the initial development cost to model a new race and develop all the animations.

Body shape, height, and movement vary from race to race, so each additional race doubles the amount of work required. If you decide to add three emotes to a particular patch, increasing the number of races will double the cost of dealing with those emotes in each race. The only way to deal with this is to reduce the number of rewards or put more time between each patch, but they will only be negative for the player.

That said, the number of requests from players around the world is so high that the character design team has spent a lot of time assessing whether it is possible to add another race. It was difficult for the Endwalker to add both the male VIERA and the female Hrothgar at the same time, but the team was able to confirm that they could implement one of the two, so this plan was taken. I decided to proceed.

This addition is the result of the staff’s efforts behind the scenes. I hope you can remember the work you put in during the play.

PCMag: The new cities, Racz-at-han and Thavnair, represent the new architectural and aesthetic style of the art team. What made these choices interesting to the team?

Naoki Yoshida: First and foremost, Raz at Han and Tavnea are mentioned many times throughout the FINAL FANTASY XIV story. For this reason, many aspects of these areas have already been determined, including the characteristics of the local population, their political and religious beliefs, and the general idea of ​​cultural aesthetics. With Endwalker, the team digs deeper into the characteristics and settings to visually realize those elements.

FFXIV generally uses references from different cultures that exist in the real world. With the same inspiration, we examined and discussed reference works and decided on the current design while having our own originality. At the end of the Endwalker story, explore every corner of the region and see the amazing thoughts and efforts we have put into creating the culture of the region.

PCMag: Given the addition of a new reaper class and the inclusion of Zenos in the main cast of Endwalker Box Art, Zenos seems to be continuing a malicious turn in Shadowbringer. Can you expect to be completely Psion?

Naoki Yoshida: Reaper is an overall dark job that uses the power of voids to infuse users with void cents during combat. Attempting to change the Warrior of Light work to Reaper does not exactly match the atmosphere and mood of Endwalker from a promotional perspective.

Therefore, I thought, “It would be more interesting and refreshing if I entrusted the villain Zenos with the reaping work.” This decision feels like it’s been producing good results so far, and we feel that the sickle weapon suits him well.

People all over the world are talking about artwork now, but it’s just a group image, not a member of the descendants. Unfortunately, I can’t talk about what role Zenos plays.

