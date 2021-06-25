Comparison of new Google store and Apple store





Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has opened its first physical store to showcase its hardware products and is located on the ground floor of its headquarters in New York City. Located in the city’s popular Meatpacking District, this store happens to be about a block from one of Apple’s (AAPL) retail stores.

Not surprisingly, the two are so close that some comparison is needed and it cannot be avoided. Google (MSFT), like Microsoft, which opened its own retail store in 2009, got a little more inspiration from Apple’s retail aesthetics. But it’s not an exact copy of the Apple Store.

Here’s what it looks like inside Google’s first retail store.

Similar to Apple, but more playful

The Google Store is modest when compared to the three-story Apple Store below the block. Single floor with a simple layout. The store has a wooden display table that introduces Pixel smartphones, Pixel Buds, and Fitbits companies.

The back wall of the store has a variety of Google hardware, from Nest speakers to Chromecast, and the fake kitchen acts as a playground for kids who want to check out Google’s latest and greatest. The store is clearly unobtrusive to add some of the colors and playfulness associated with the Google brand.

New York, New York-June 24: People will leave the Google Store in the Chelsea district of Manhattan, New York City on June 24, 2021. Google’s first physical store opened earlier this month in the Chelsea district of NYC. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

There is room to try out products such as Chromecast, Googles Stadia cloud gaming platform, Nest Audio speakers, and Pixels low light feature.

Not surprisingly, there’s a help desk where you can bring your Chromebook or Pixel for repairs, and a waiting area where you can relax while everything is back. Next, there’s a learning area where Google hosts how-to sessions for users to get the hang of new gadgets.

Apple also has a special room in its store where you can try out products like the HomePod speaker, which all sounds familiar. Not surprisingly, Apple also has its own how-to area for group classes and a help desk area for fixing cracked iPhone screens.

The story continues

The future of the Google store

It’s hard to understand how well it works, as Google was the first to pierce its long-term retail presence. After all, if you don’t attract enough customers, the storefront won’t put Google in the Poorhouse, it’s on the ground floor of the headquarters.

Apple retailers, on the other hand, are an integral part of the business that allows customers to check out and buy products without having to wait days for delivery orders. It’s no wonder that Apple’s hardware, especially the iPhone, is one of the most coveted in the world. And as an ambitious brand, the store is an extension of Apple’s cultivated gorgeous image.

Google is known for software rather than hardware. Moreover, it’s not an ambitious brand, but a more practical product. The product also does not carry the same kind of panacea as apples. Chromebooks may be out of the store for pandemics, but less because they are incredibly attractive products, and more because they are relatively cheap.

Like Google, Microsoft has tried its own retail experiments and opened stores in shopping centers and independent locations. But despite having a demo area for everything from virtual reality headsets and Xbox games to laptops and desktops, the store couldn’t match what Apple managed to do, and Microsoft said in 2020. Closed all places.

Google would be wise to learn from Microsoft’s experience before launching a national chain. For now, we have to wait for how this first place pans out.

