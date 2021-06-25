Windows 11 Shut Out: TPM Requirement Excludes Many PCs





Traditionally, we think of Windows as a mass-market operating system, and even if you’re using an old PC, you can easily upgrade any new version. Today, six years after it hit the market, Windows 10 accounted for 78% of all Windows 7 installations, was launched in 2009 (12 years ago!), And ranked second with 16%. Windows 10 has grown so rapidly because there was no reason not to upgrade. It works on all PCs running Windows 7 or 8 and is free (see How to get Windows 10 for free or cheaply) and has a number of new features.

Microsoft didn’t upgrade Windows 10 for free and easily to be kind. The company wants to spend time supporting the latest operating systems and wants people to use features such as the Microsoft Store and Edge browsers. Developers need to use the latest SDK to create breakthrough apps that help the platform grow.

But Windows 11 changes it all and leaves quite a few Windows 10 computers (even high-end workstations just three years ago) in the cold because it doesn’t meet the minimum requirements that have changed significantly for the first time. .. To be fair, these new requirements, especially the TPM module (discussed in detail below) and the DX12 GPU, are designed to provide the highest level of security and performance you’ve ever seen. .. Microsoft also seems to expect a significant number of users to continue using their current operating system, and recently announced plans to support Windows 10 to 2025.

This is a big change for Microsoft, as Microsoft used to prioritize the adoption of new operating systems over most other operating systems. In fact, the company may have been disappointed because it took two years longer than expected to reach one billion active monthly devices in Windows 10. With Windows 11, it will take longer and there may be more devices as well as Android devices. A computer that has been running an operating system that is older than the latest operating system for years and years. That’s bad news for users and developers.

Minimum requirements for Windows version Windows7W Indows 8Windows 10Windows 11 CPU1-GHz CPU1-GHz CPU1-GHz CPU1-GHz, dual core, 64-bit GPUDX9 CapableDX9 CapableDX9 CapableDX12 compatible storage space 16GB (32-bit) / 20GB (64-bit) 16GB (32-bit) / 20GB (64-bit) 16GB (32-bit) / 20GB (64-bit) 64GBDisplayN / A1024 x 768 (when running a store app) 800 x 600 Minimum 1280 x 720, 9-inch BIOSN / AN / AN / ATPM 2.0 / UEFI Secure Boot

These new minimum requirements don’t look very strict at first glance. According to Stephen Baker, vice president of analyst company NPD, less than 4% of PCs sold last year had storage drives of 64GB or less, and the amount of systems less than 4GB was “insignificant.” .. In other words, almost all new PCs in the 2020s will meet this bill even if they don’t have one of the best SSDs.

However, most people don’t buy a new PC every year. In fact, according to Baker, the average computer replacement cycle is 4-5 years. And we are all convinced that we all know older people or have computers at home.

You might think that the only computers affected by these changes are netbooks or laptops under $ 200, such as the Dell Inspiron 3000 Series (c. 2018) and Amazon VivoBooks. Some of these, most recently, have 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. However, even the major workstation CPUs launched in 2018 may not be able to run Windows 11.

Launched for $ 2,999 in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Intels Xeon W-3175X has 16 cores and no built-in TPM support. You can buy a motherboard with a TPM header and add a TPM chip after the fact, but many systems don’t have this by default. It’s hard to argue that a large HEDT (high-end desktop) less than three years ago shouldn’t be able to run Windows 11.

TPM: Deal killer for some people

The issue for most users is not a RAM, storage, or GPU requirement, but a TPM 2.0 requirement. This is a feature that most consumers don’t know about, it didn’t exist on many computers just a few years ago, and it’s disabled on many computers. Also the current generation system.

The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) provides a secure way to store encryption keys, certificates, and other sensitive data in hardware. For example, if you are using Bitlocker encryption, the TPM is something that prevents someone from removing the hard drive and pasting it on another computer to read the data.

In today’s blog post, Microsoft explains the rationale for the TPM requirement:

“Future PCs need this latest hardware trust route to protect against both common and advanced attacks like ransomware, as well as more advanced attacks from the state. Requesting TPM 2.0 improves the standard of hardware security because it requires a built-in trust root. ”

And to be fair, TPM 2.0 isn’t new. Since 2016, Microsoft has required that “all new device models, lines, or series” devices have TPM 2.0 implemented and enabled by default. However, this clearly applies only to corporate partners who manufacture OEM laptops and desktops. This is because many modern motherboards have the TPM disabled by default, and some modern high-end chips do not have a TPM. Fortunately, if you have been using a processor for the last 3-5 years, you may be able to resolve this issue by enabling the TPM in the UEFI BIOS.

CPU limit

However, there are probably many PCs on the border here that don’t have a TPM feature. Senior writer Michelle Ehrhardt reports that she was probably out of luck because the Core i7-6700K motherboard BIOS purchased in 2016 did not have a TPM option. Some motherboards offer the ability to add a physical TPM module as an upgrade, but who does that?

Microsoft’s list of compatible CPUs excludes Intel processors older than the 8th generation Core and AMD CPUs older than the Ryzen 2000 series (1st generation Ryzen is not included in the list). However, according to a Microsoft spokesperson, these CPUs are listed because they have a TPM, so in theory they aren’t on the list and support the TPM via a firmware or hardware upgrade chip. If you have a CPU, Windows 11 will be installed.

According to Microsoft, you can’t install Windows 11 without the TPM. According to Microsoft’s compatibility documentation, the TPM 2.0 requirement is a “soft floor,” and Windows 11 warns that it’s not a good idea to: On the “hard floor” where you can’t install Windows 11 at all once installed, there’s a TPM 1.2 (which many people don’t have yet). Both floors require some TPM to be enabled, and secure boot must be enabled in the native UEFI code BIOS, not in compatibility or legacy mode.

Also note that 32-bit Windows no longer exists. So if you have an old netbook with a 32-bit processor, there is no way to run Windows 11.

Incompatible GPU

If Windows 10 only needed DirectX 9 support, Windows 11 would require the GPU to handle DirectX 12. DirectX9 is a standard dating back to 2002 when it debuted on Windows 98, Me, and XP, but version 12 is from 2015. ..

To be fair, Nvidia GPUs as old as Fermi (GTX 400), AMD chips as old as Graphics Core Next (Radeon 7000), and integrated Intel graphics dating back to Haswell (2013) run on DirectX 12. I was out of luck if I was thinking of bringing Windows 11 to my personal favorite Viliv N5UM PC running on a low power Atom processor since 2010.

Branched window

At some point, it is inevitable that Microsoft will stop supporting really old hardware, and for most accounts the minimum requirements for Windows 11 are really minimal. However, due to the TPM requirements themselves, many people using PCs five years ago will have to continue using Windows 10 or upgrade to a new computer.

My irony is that Microsoft and OEMs are looking for a reason to drive a new PC upgrade cycle. However, increasing requirements is inevitable to ensure a good user experience with graphical features such as rounded edges and translucent window widgets, or modern security features such as Secure Boot. .. Don’t expect Windows 11 to hit a billion active devices right away.

Note: As with all editorials, the opinions expressed here belong solely to the writer, not to Tom’s hardware as a team.

