University of California, Riverside Receives Grant from Southern California Energy Innovation Network





The UC Riversides Office of Technology Partnerships (OTP) has extended the leadership of the Inland Empire in the Southern California Energy Innovation Network (SCEIN) for another five years.

SCEIN also has $ 500,000 in UCR to help local clean energy entrepreneurs promote commercial ideas for energy efficiency, renewable energy generation, energy storage, smart grids and energy services, and clean transportation. Granted a grant.

Clean energy research and entrepreneurial support for this sector are pillars of UCR’s commitment to sustainable energy and environmental management, said Rosibel Ochoa, project co-leader and deputy prime minister for technical partnerships at UCR. This new five-year effort will partner with Cleantech San Diego to support the growth of dozens of young clean technology companies addressing the clean energy challenges they face appropriately as an integral part of the UCR OASIS Sustainability Initiative. make it possible. Here in the inland empire.

The Southern California Energy Innovation Network is for clean energy startups based in Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Imperial County, developing technologies that help California achieve its clean energy and environmental goals. Business incubator program. Entrepreneurs in this program have access to the resources of their local partner organizations, along with industry connections designed to help bring their products to market faster. SCEIN is one of four innovation clusters supported by the Energy Commission throughout the state as part of the California Entrepreneurship Ecosystem.

OTP home entrepreneurs ArtSalyer and Doug Kollmyer are working to expand the SCEIN Inland Empire network by working with potential start-ups to become candidates for SCEIN accelerators. This year, they hired more than 30 regional organizations and companies working to generate or store energy to join the new Inland Empire Energy Innovation Council’s OTP and UCR Environmental Research Technology Center (CE-CERT).

CE-CERT’s mission is to be recognized as a leader in environmental education, collaborate with industry and government to improve the technological foundations of regulation and policy, creative sources of new technologies, and a better understanding of the environment. Is to be a contributor to. Cleary, co-leader of the project, executive director of CE-CERT. We are proud to be a founding member of SCEIN and hope that other organizations will join us.

For more information on these initiatives and OASIS, please contact tp @ ucr.edu.

Header photo: Stan Lim / UCR

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos