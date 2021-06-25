Best skills, combat, etc.





Screenshot: Namco Bandai

Scarlet Nexus, an action RPG that moves very heavy objects with the brain, has been officially released for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The basic gameplay isn’t too far from a standard game of this kind, but there are some quirks to keep in mind. Here’s what you need to know before you start:

Think about which storyline to play.

Scarlet Nexus features a dual story. At the beginning of the game, you need to choose whether to play as Yuito or Kasane before you really understand how things work. Both have similar move sets and show the same plot, albeit from the opposite perspective. However, there are some notable differences. In the short version, Yuito is a little easier to handle and Casanes is a little more difficult. On the contrary, she has a smarter and more intriguing scenario. The choice is up to you. But our deeper guide may help.

Read more: Need to play as Yuito or Kasane?

Please save as much as possible.

Yes, Scarlet Nexus has an autosave feature, but it’s not exactly reliable. In my experience, it tends to line up with designated savespots anyway. Don’t trust! You will be disappointed, I promise. Instead, whenever you see this weirdo:

Screenshot: Namco Bandai / Kotaku

Be sure to save it. Also, do this in two separate slots as a safeguard if you accidentally overwrite the Yuito save file with the Kasane save file.

Read the in-game documents.

About 20 protagonists appear in Scarlet Nexus, all of which circulate inside and outside the story. Now, mix it with the double storyline. There is a lot to track. If you open the Library tab, you can read the biography of everyone’s short character. You need to read these explanations when learning who learns what and what. That way you can know more about what is happening.

Acquire rebound skills.

Yuito and Kasane have almost the same skills, although their tree arrangements are different. For both characters, rebound is arguably the most useful skill you can get. Without this skill, when you knock down, you’ll stay there for a moment … and stay wide open to attacks as it won’t move for a beat or two. Once unlocked, tap Circle (on your PlayStation) to quickly restore it.

Then get an automatic repair.

Auto-recovery does not heal you during combat (you will need to unlock the secret skill for it later), but it will restore your health during combat. You can only carry 10 healing items, so it’s a good idea to save them for actual combat.

Make sure you’re full of healing items whenever you go through the store while you’re doing it (same as a savespot guy). You never know when Scarlet Nexus throws boss battles or swarms of enemy multi-waves into your path.

Then get simultaneous SAS activation.

Yuito and Kasane are psychokinetic, and using them alone is a thrilling experience. But when you combine those powers with the power of your party members, the battle is really shining. It’s cool to throw the fridge at the enemy. Throwing a burning fridge is infinitely cool.

Normally, only one of these abilities can be active at any given time. However, if you unlock simultaneous SAS activation, you can activate the two at the same time. (With similar skills, you can finally do four at a time. It will take some time to unlock.)

However, avoid these skills.

Some skills look great on paper, but they are just as useful as the flavor text suggests.avoid

Attack Up: Increasing the damage by 5% may sound appealing, but most of the damage done is the result of a psychokinetic throw of a giant object at the enemy. Your weapon will do minimal damage on its own, so even a small increase will not pay you a lot of dividends. Also, it is not always necessary. Place your skill points elsewhere. 4th Weapon Combo Hit: Initially, you can only attack 3 times. It sounds nice to increase it to four, but the real damage is still psychokinesis. Focusing on buffing weapon damage doesn’t pay off as you would expect. Why is Kasane acting? Screenshot: Don’t worry about BANDAI NAMCO Side Quest.

All Scarlet Nexus side quests are fetch quests, except for a late game tweak to the official that I haven’t seen. None of them have a compelling story. Nothing offers a meaningful prize. Nothing sends you to an interesting place. NPCs instruct you to kill two monsters in exchange for three jellies that you can buy in the store for a penny anyway.

Don’t sweat your money.

You will get a lot of it and you will get it soon.

But if you want to save it, rely on the exchange.

Very early on, the shop will start offering replacement options. Instead of passing 100 light jellies (basic healing items) in Scarlet Nexus currency, you can pass 2 battle record items that can be found naturally just by defeating the enemy. Used for bartering by bartering. There is a replacement fee for everything inside the store. And everything you can use in exchange is pretty easy to get.

Perform all combined episodes.

Scarlet nexus features so many side characters, many of them going in and out of your party and bringing their kick-ass supernatural powers. Outside of combat, you can work to build bonds with each of the six different levels of layered characters. At the second level, their abilities cool a little faster. At the 5th level, the ability lasts a long time. In addition, you can unlock special attacks and more.

Jema likes a set of tools as a gift, not a tool in particular.Screenshot: Namco Bandai / Kotaku

The easiest way to build trust is to sit down in a bond episode, a short cutscene that usually involves a painfully annoying conversation. If you open a message and your character’s message icon is pink, you can start one of these episodes. Between chapters, you may see the same pink icon floating above the party members’ heads while in the hideout. Talking to them gives you even more options to kickstart these episodes. You can also give party members gifts purchased at the Shop Exchange while you’re there, furthering your level of ties. Lotta option.

There are two types of throwable objects.

Objects marked with R2 are standard fare: you pick them up and throw them, and the enemy loses some strength. On the other hand, those marked with L2 do much more damage and sometimes even kill enemies with a single hit. What are the only drawbacks? Most of them trigger quick time events. (I know, I know … but it’s worth it, I promise!)

Always crush.

Forget what Alec Baldwin taught you. In Scarlet Nexus, the acronym stands for Always Be Crushing. After screaming a bit at the enemy, they launch a one-hit kill move called Brain Crash (except for the boss). Whenever you see L2 pop up over the enemy’s head, hit it. If you pull out the Brain Crash, you will get a little bonus XP. In addition, it looks cool like hell:

GIF: Please watch the Namco Bandai / Kotaku opening movie every time.

You never get old.

