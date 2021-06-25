Driving the 720 HP AMG GT Black Series taught me a $ 325,000 lesson





The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is out howling when high-power gas engines are gradually facing curtain calls in the hands of electrification. The most intense of the Black series in the tuning category, it is a 720 horsepower truck-compatible Road Legal Monster GT, with an excess as standard equipment. It also reminds us that AMG has traditionally done its best and that major changes are coming rapidly.

Like AMG’s most extreme cars, the AMG GT Black Series uses a handmade V8 engine. This is the name of the builder proudly drawn on the cowl. Here it is adjusted to a torque of 590lb-ft. It is rear-wheel drive and features a 7-speed dual-clutch AMG-SPEEDSHIFT transmission.

According to AMG, 0-60 mph drops in 3.1 seconds and the top speed is 202 mph. The course that AMG invited me to try my hand at the Competitions Club in Miami, Florida is a completely different track, but it has already proven its value at Nrburgring, where it sets a record for production cars. .. Tighter, sharper hairpin curves and quick turns. With a handful of fast straights, there is little time to reset before the next corner arrives.

The AMG doesn’t have a single secret weapon to speed up the GT Black series, but its own crankshaft certainly helps. The flat-plane redesigned to reduce weight removes some of the balance mass from older versions. Not only does it help the coupe’s overall diet, it also improves throttle response.

No one could blame AMG for its styling subtleties. The AMG GT Black series is reasonably fast in appearance, but like the best performance cars, the foam is perfectly functional.

A regular GT isn’t completely retired, it’s all pre-apic nose and bulging rear haunch. In the GT Black series, more carbon fiber has been added to the mix, with some powerful GT3 race car clues.

Of course, the new rear wing is not to be missed. Or, more precisely, the Twin Rear Wings: stacked up and down, the much smaller rear spoiler of a regular GT coupe looks aggressively embarrassing down. The bottoms of the two new wings are manually adjustable. The top has an electronically adjustable flap that automatically rotates to different angles depending on the current drive mode.

For example, in “master” mode, it is fully expanded to provide maximum downforce. It is designed to replace grips and retreat with respect for full speed only when reaching 155 mph. Due to the variety of aero parts used, a whopping 882lb-ft positive downforce is generated.

But even before the most extreme settings, the result is a terrifyingly fast and unexpectedly tolerant coupe. Some performance cars have the feeling that the average driver suffers very little. You can also take a vague and silly approach, such as braking at the wrong corner or improperly stabbing gas. That way, you’ll be rewarded for spin-out embarrassment (and potential repair costs), or at least tail sway.

However, the AMG GT Black Series requires Germanic assistance. Sure, it’s a very powerful and genuine weapon in the hands of professional drivers, but it’s surprisingly capable. Want to stab the throttle a little earlier than the turn? Sure, go for it. You are not going to flick out. Would you like to ruin your line? No problem, the combination of perfect grip and secret electronics has covered you. Would you like to get a little too absorbed in gas, speed up too much, and go too far to the next corner? For some reason, physics is terrible, AMG doesn’t seem to care.

The brakes stand out. Specifically, it’s a vast AMG high-performance carbon-ceramic composite system with enhanced cooling, and there’s no chance at all. After all, there’s nothing like overdoing it on the track.

Going fast is pretty easy, the new Mercedes USA Chief Dimitris Psillakis later pointed out: “You just add more horsepower.” What makes a difference is how well you can adjust and manage that speed. Brakes that you know you can trust mean you can slow down later and harder. If you get the chance, make more use of those horses under the hood. It transforms the AMG GT Black Series into the best all-rounder, not just a straight rocket.

I have some track time, but nothing approaches proper training and I’m an average performance driver. Nevertheless, after just a few laps of proficiency, it becomes fully clear that AMG is more than able to handle my newcomer’s mistakes. It never feels tamed-and you don’t want it-it’s more conspiracy. You don’t have to spend time positioning on unfamiliar racetracks or discriminating at brake points on the goof. Just tell them to hold it down.

If you are very inclined and understand, there are dozens of settings you can tweak to get the best out of the AMG GT Black series. Like all modern AMG cars, it has suspension, ESC, traction control and all other personalized adjustments, as well as a normal drive mode (crank up to race in the most extreme conditions). The proud new golden knob in the center of the dash fine-tunes the traction level when ESP is off.

You can be wild with it, or you can set the car to race and simply drive. If you dial back, I think it can be used strangely even on ordinary roads. Mercedes wasn’t naturally keen on the idea of ​​renting one to try out at Costco, as there are currently only two cars across the United States, but a minimum to avoid. I assumed that I was planning a course with a curb. I think it will work if you scrape off all the carbon fiber.

That is, of course, the magic of the general AMG Black series. Not surprisingly, Mercedes with it as well as more performance and more exclusive. All regular toys are in the cabin along with fully trimmed sports seats. The AMG may have removed the weight, but even if the combination of continuous laps per lap and the Miami Heat above 90 degrees occasionally timed out and left the A / C compressor, they wouldn’t be spartan with it. It was.

Production of the AMG GT Black series is limited-Mercedes doesn’t quite say how many it will be built-and only some of them will make it in the United States. Despite strong demand, AMG says that not all American dealers will come in enough numbers to get a car. This means that even if the exact number is secret, it is less than 389.

Before the options, each will be $ 325,000 (and $ 1,050 destination), and each (of course) has already been considered.

The next big problem is. AMG is already working on electrification with both the EQ performance plug-in hybrid and the EQ all-electric performance EV, which deliver over 804 horsepower. On the one hand, you can see that purists are worried, and certainly those pure electric cars growl when pressed hard, at a very different speed than the barking AMG GT Black series. It will be an experience.

Still, our first taste of that electrification promises to be a bit like eating it with your cake. AMG E performance cars will not throw away V8 biturbo engines after all: they will just add to them with electric motors. The gas drives the front axle and the back is electric for soundtrack and speed.

Even if a pure electric drivetrain is considered well balanced against its flagship status, we don’t know if we need to worry. The AMG GT Black Series shows that the engine is not the only driving force.

I replaced the Bitabo V8 with the same kind of aero, suspension, and common tuning polish as some high performance electric motors, making it feel very capable on the truck. It may not sound the same, but I think the final result will be: Not very attractive. The heart of a sports car may be its engine, but the soul is broader and more comprehensive. This GT Black series is a great proof that AMG has plenty of room.

