Starfield release dates, trailers, gameplay, and everything we know





A new RPG from its official Starfield, Bethesda, will be available in 2022.

The long-awaited sci-fi role-playing game has been in production for a long time, and during E3 we made the first proper release. Well, when it goes on sale November 11, 2022, it looks like we can get it.

DeveloperBethesda calls Starfield a little more hardcore in role-playing games and promises an ambitious sci-fi epic set among the stars. Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from The Elder Scrolls award-winning creator Bethesda Game Studios. V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 are according to the official website.

Create your favorite character, explore with unparalleled freedom and embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mysteries in this next-generation role-playing game surrounded by stars.

Everything you know about Starfield so far is here.

Starfield Release Date, Platform, Price

Starfield. Credit: Bethesda

If you’re looking forward to Starfield, wait a minute. It will not be officially released until November 11, 2022. Starfield is only available on PCs and Xbox Series X | S, only next generation, so Xbox One owners are unlucky and will not be able to use it on PlayStation at all.

Starfield is currently available for pre-order for 59.99. However, you may want to refrain from making the entire game available on your Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Starfield releases trailer

Starfield’s first official trailer has been unveiled at the long-awaited E3 showcase of Microsoft and Bethesdas. Unfortunately, there is no video of gameplay where everything is inside the engine.

It will not be released until late 2022, so you may have to wait a bit for the actual gameplay footage to appear.

Starfield gameplay details

According to Bethesda, Starfield is a next-generation RPG with a sci-fi setting, but at this point, there’s little going forward when it comes to gameplay.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Todd Howard, executive producer of Bethesda Game Studios, described the title as being like Skyrim in space. For me, Starfield is a Han Solo simulator, said Ashley Chen, managing director of Bethesda. Board a boat, explore the galaxy and have fun.

The official trailer gives us a hint of the spirit of this brave adventure, but we still don’t know how this translates into real gameplay, but Starfield has a less linear gameplay. Sounds like it’s not prepared.

We want to put you in a world where you don’t have to drag you with your nose to do X, Y, Z, and it’s okay if you want to test [games boundaries]Howard said in an interview with the telegram.

May I read this book? Can I pick this up? Can this be done? What if I do this? What if I do this? And the game says a lot.

