Google publishes new spam algorithm update





Oliver Brooks, an SEO executive, keeps you up to date on the latest news in the SEO world, including updates to new spam algorithms and alerts for search notifications.

SEO News: Google Releases New Spam Algorithm Update

At the end of another week, discover what’s happening in the SEO world. From updating spam algorithms to alerting notifications and searching Shopify news, there’s a lot to dig into.

Google’s new June spam algorithm update

On June 23, Google soon closed the release of a new spam algorithm update with another update that will follow a week later. Most websites don’t have to worry and the rankings haven’t changed. Google’s definition of spam focuses on low-quality sites that trick users into providing personal information or installing malware.

The new spam update also targets nasty phishing scams. Keep an eye on next week’s rankings. If your site’s overall ranking suddenly drops after a June spam update, it’s wise to look at your site’s security for signs of an attack.

Google search notification warning for untrusted results

The latest from Google’s research team can reveal unreliable results to users. They are testing a new search feature that notifies searchers when new untrusted pages appear in search results. The idea is to subtly display notifications such as:

These results seem to be changing rapidly. Or if this topic is new, it may take some time for the results to be added by a trusted source.

Google says this helps users find the most suitable and reliable page for their queries. The new page may contain credible information, but Google takes time to produce credible search results.

Finally, you can edit Robots.txt in Shopify

Robots.txt has been around since 1994, and Shopify was founded in 2006, but it took until June 23, 2021 to allow Shopify to edit its own Robots.txt files.

Previously, these were automatically generated and you had no choice but to accept the generated options, but those who are more tech-savvy among us can make their own changes. ..

This is great news, especially for SEO hands-on technical specialists.

This concludes the weekly SEO news summary.

