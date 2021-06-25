Autoplay video ads added to Google TV home screen





One aspect of Google TV that fans aren’t happy with, and a recent update to Android TV, is adding ads to the home screen. These ads on Google TV have taken another annoying step to start autoplaying videos on the home screen.

Last year, Android TV won the “Google Play Staff Pick” line, which includes official “advertising” for certain shows and movies. Many people didn’t want to see the ad as much as possible, so a temporary workaround was found, but in the end the ad remained on the Android TV home screen.

With the release of Google TV on the new Chromecast, Google has introduced a “For you” tab. This tab shows your favorite apps, ongoing shows / movies, and some customized recommendations. Among other things, there is also a set of recommendations similar to Android TV staff picks, where ads usually appear in the first slot.

This line is usually a simple slideshow that provides a little movement and visual flair to your home page rather than a static screen. There was an interesting change in the behavior of this line. The included ads will play the full video trailer without clicking or interacting with it. To make matters worse, this video ad contains audio that is not muted by default. check it out:

To autoplay video ads, you need to move the cursor to the appropriate line in the slideshow. If you are in the upper line with “For you”, “Movies”, etc., the video will not play. So far, there is no option in Google TV settings to disable autoplay for these ads.

After playing for a few seconds, the ad will be almost full screen, but you can easily exit it with any arrow keys. When the ad is over, Google TV will thankfully not autoplay again the next time the slideshow loops, but when you move to another screen and then return home, the video ad will be ready to play. Will be done.

This new style of advertising on Google TV seems to have already gained considerable adoption from advertisers. In addition to the Discovery Plus ads above, I found Disney’s Luca and IMDbTV autoplay video ads.

Google TV Details:

