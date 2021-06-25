



You can create a table of contents in Google Docs using your computer, iPhone, or iPad. The Google Docs table of contents feature provides readers with an organized overview of the entire document. The table of contents section is automatically generated based on the headings in Google Docs. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

Google Docs quickly became one of the most accessible and easy-to-use document editing and sharing platforms on the web.

Google Docs is a platform that is loved for its simplicity, but it has a sophisticated touch that allows users to integrate it into Google Docs. One of the most useful: table of contents.

Here’s how to add a table of contents to Google Docs to organize long research treatises and other ambitious literary activities.

Note: You cannot create a table of contents with the Google Docs Android app.

How to create a table of contents in Google Docs using your computer

1. Go to docs.google.com and open the document to which you want to add a table of contents. Select a document that has multiple sections, each separated by header text.

2. In the options menu at the top, under the title of the document[挿入]Choose.

3. Scroll to the bottom[目次]Select the best page number for the document you want to print, or the best blue link for your online-based work.

The table of contents can be formatted in two ways.Emma Whitman / Insider

Your table of contents will be displayed on the page.

A table of contents allows you to quickly navigate between sections. Emma Witman / Insider using iPhone or iPad

1. Open Google Docs to create a new document or open an existing document that contains multiple sections. Each section is separated by header text.

2. Tap the ellipsis icon or three dots in the upper right corner and[レイアウトの印刷]Make sure that is enabled.

In Print Layout, you can see how your document will look on paper.William Antonelli / Insider

3. Tap the edit button on the blue pen icon at the bottom right to open the edit options at the top of your iPhone or iPad screen.

Five.[挿入]Tap the button or the plus sign icon and scroll to the bottom of the options menu[目次]Choose. The page number option is good for documents to print, while the blue link option is great for online-only documents.

Select the last option, Table of Contents.William Antonelli / Insider

The table of contents is displayed at the top of the page.

Table of contents options depend on the document heading. William Antonelli / Insider How to format Google Docs to display table of contents

If you try to insert a table of contents and nothing is displayed, you may need to reformat the document using the header. The table of contents is then automatically populated using the text in the header. Here’s how to do it on desktop and mobile:

Use a web browser

1. Highlight the text you want to add as a table of contents section.

2. From the style menu included by default on the main toolbar, the default style will be “Normal Text”. Select one of the numeric Heading options to add the text as a table of contents section.

Select the heading option to add the highlighted text to the table of contents. Emma Witman / Insider using iPad or iPhone

1. Select the text you want to name the future table of contents section.

2. Tap the blue pen icon in the lower right corner to start editing and select the underlined “A” icon from the top menu.

3. With text options, depending on the structure of the section and subsection[スタイル]To[見出し]Change to, followed by a number from 1 to 6.

You can also adjust the font type, size, color, etc. here.Emma Whitman / Insider

