Halo Infinite developers prevent players from having to grind their battle passes





343 Industries doesn’t want to feel that players need to “grind like work” to complete the Halo Infinite season and Battle Pass. At the latest Inside Infinite, the developers of 343 Industries discussed some of the multiplayer content published in the last few weeks.

In a blog post, live team design director Ryan Paradis and lead progression designer Christopher Blohm explained how Halo Infinite handles regular content updates. They said the Halo Infinite season lasts about three months, with new content coming to players on a regular basis and constant change.

Currently playing: Halo Infinite Multiplayer Detailed Appearance | Xbox Game Showcase 2021

In addition to that, Blohm says, “I want players to be offered cool content, activities, events and rewards throughout the season, but I don’t want to require players to play for hours each week of the season. I want you to enjoy it with Halo instead of grinding it like this. “

Another important factor in keeping Halo Infinite from feeling like a grind is that your Battle Pass doesn’t expire. Players can purchase a Season 1 Battle Pass to level up even after the first season is over.

“I’ve considered other titles that offer limited access to the pass, but now I feel obliged to play it. It’s not fun and not player-first,” Paradis said. Stated. “If you trust us and buy something from us, it’s yours. It’s not tied.”

There are events throughout each season-a much shorter experience with new rewards for players to earn. These events will come with a special reward track and Blohm said it will be free. The samurai-inspired armor displayed in the multiplayer public trailer is part of the Fracture event, a specially-themed event customized outside the regular Halo canon. Blohm said the regular Battle Pass and “other key vectors” provide standard customization.

They also said that there are many ways to get equipment besides the paid and free tiers of the Battle Pass. Gear can be earned from Challenges, Skills Rewards, Event Rewards Tracks, Legacy Rewards, and Campaign Rewards.

Halo Infinite will release Holiday 2021 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. Multiplayer is free to play and the campaign starts on the same day on the Xbox Game Pass. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says he is confident that Halo Infinite will reach its release period and has been narrowed down to a few weeks.

