Cloud trading with Google and Geo in India on smartphones





Alphabets (GOOGL) Google and Jio Platforms have worked together to build cheap smartphones for the Indian market to fill the digital gap in countries where hundreds of millions of people aren’t online yet.

A smartphone called JioPhone Next will debut later this year. The Google and Jio teams are working on this device and have partnered with Snap (SNAP) to incorporate India’s unique Snapchat camera capabilities into their phones.

In a blog post, Google said a fast, high-quality camera is a must-have feature for today’s smartphone users.

JioPhone Next has the ability to translate content and read it out in the user’s language. That means helping people who may not be able to read for themselves. In addition, users will be able to interact with the phone with voice commands via the Google Assistant.

In addition to the JioPhone Next project, Google has secured a wide range of cloud computing contracts with Jio and used Google Cloud to enhance its 5G services. The agreement also includes the migration of services such as JioMart, JioSaavn and JioHealth to Google Cloud. Google does not disclose the pricing or financial details of its cloud contract with Jio. (See TipRanks Alphabet Stock Chart).

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth recently repeated a strong buy valuation of Alphabet shares, assigning a price target of $ 3,185. Feinseths’ price target suggests a potential 30% increase.

Analysts pointed out that Alphabets’ share price will continue to benefit from factors such as increased spending on online advertising, cloud business growth and higher profit margins.

The consensus among analysts is a strong purchase based on 28 purchases and 2 holds. Alphabet analysts’ average price target of $ 2,785.97 means a 13.71% increase over current levels.

GOOGL scored 9 out of 10 on the TipRanks smart score rating system, indicating that the stock is likely to exceed market expectations.

