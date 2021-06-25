



The Hakan Can Yalcin Open Access Government emphasizes the priorities of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) to drive innovation and combat global environmental issues.

The New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) is one of Japan’s largest public R & D management organizations, and implements economic and industrial policies in cooperation with the government. NEDO acts as an innovation accelerator, helping to solve social problems by developing and demonstrating high-risk, innovative technologies and strategies. NEDO has established a project implementation framework that combines industry, academia and government functions as part of project management. NEDO’s budget for 2020 was approximately $ 1.44 billion.

NEDO defends two comprehensive missions. We will tackle energy and global environmental issues and strengthen industrial technology. These two missions not only work separately to achieve their respective goals, but together, together, the continuous development of the three key social systems needed to achieve a sustainable society. Share the joint ultimate goal of promoting.Circular economy, bio[1]Economy and sustainable energy.

energy

NEDO is actively engaged in the development of new energy and energy-saving technologies and the implementation of research to verify the technological results.

Through these efforts, NEDO is promoting the expansion of the use of new energy and the improvement of energy conservation at home and abroad.

For example, in March 2021, NEDO and Marubeni Corporation (Marubeni) launched a new demonstration project of advanced digital solutions.

Increases the reliability of power generation equipment. Power generation optimization. Predict plant anomalies before failure using AI and big data analysis. Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by improving fuel efficiency. Quantification and dissemination of information on greenhouse gas emission reductions through the Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM).Industrial technology

NEDO is also conducting research and development of advanced new technologies with the aim of raising the standard of industrial technology. NEDO utilizes its abundant management know-how to carry out numerous projects to explore future technological seeds and medium- to long-term projects that form the basis of industrial development. In addition, NEDO supports research related to practical application.

NEDO is currently implementing the Fourth Five-Year Plan, which began in April 2018, focusing on three pillars:

Realization of practical results through technology development management: NEDO strives to further strengthen its management capabilities to promote challenging R & D activities based on technology strategies that make the best use of R & D results. Fostering technology-based startups: Establishing consistent support from the seed stage to commercialization is essential to the successful development and implementation of various support tools to foster talent and technology-based startups. NEDO’s activities include helping to find talent who can bring innovation and creating new industries. In addition, NEDO promotes open innovation and collaborates with other public institutions with similar purposes to exchange information. Providing a new direction for medium- to long-term technological development: This will lead to the development and practical application of future innovations.Open innovation

NEDO will also promote open innovation after 2021. As international competition intensifies, it is important to promote open innovation utilizing a wide variety of technologies, ideas and resources to lead the global market. It is also important to link this initiative to the creation of new products and business models.

NEDO is currently strengthening the promotion of open innovation by organizing activities such as matching events that lead to joint research and technical alliances between NEDO project participants and external companies, universities and other organizations.

NEDO will continue to make every effort to contribute to society by providing opportunities to generate innovation through industry-academia-government collaboration and achieving results in a timely manner.

