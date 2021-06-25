Pokemon UNITE: Not too late for MOBA





Relevance questions make sense, but Pokmon UNITE can escape by bringing gameplay to mobile and leveraging the popularity of the franchise.

The Pokmonvideo game franchise continues to grow and Pokmon UNITE has finally reached its release date. Announced as part of last summer’s Pokumon event, the game will soon be available on Nintendo Switch before it hits smartphones later this year. As the title of a multiplayer online battle arena, UNITE takes the franchise to a new genre and potentially to new heights.

Despite this possibility, there is a question of where even one of the game’s most venerable franchises fits into the slightly overcrowded MOBA genre. The question of its success makes sense, but Pokmon UNITE can still be solved by combining fun gameplay with the astronomical popularity of mobile accessibility and franchises.

What is MOBA? Why is the genre so crowded?

MOBAs aren’t always the mainstream of video games, but they have been a genre for decades. These titles feature a single character or team of characters of players traversing the map to destroy enemy bases or structures. Players are usually free to use any type of weapon or special attack to achieve this goal, as are enemies.

The biggest names in this genre were initially StarCraft and Warcraft III modDefense of the Ancients, both of which established gameplay expectations and metaphors for this genre. StarCraft in particular has become a phenomenon of eSports, and success on this circuit is the rise of the entire genre. caused by. This will make all new titles such as League of Legends, Smite and Heroes of the Storm a mega-hit. Needless to say, the MOBA genre is bigger than ever, but new titles in this genre can be difficult to win. success.

Why Pokemon Unite can still hit

Despite the fierce competition, Pokmon UNITE can easily succeed by its name alone. The Game Freak franchise remains popular and is currently experiencing a bit of a game renaissance. There are several planned games in the pipeline that revolves around the Sinnoh region. That is, all the open world titles that fans may have always wanted. There is also the popular New Pokmon Snap, a sales jaguar notebook in Japan. This new interest automatically turns more attention to the already beloved franchises and current products like UNITE.

In particular, Snap’s success shows that hitting the Pokumon name with at least a decent title leads to sales. Another example of this is the Pokkn tournament, which had a similar sales success. Needless to say, this is an immeasurable benefit of Pokemon Go, which still has a large number of users. Playing games with franchise trapping and gameplay elements ensures important and commercial success, at least to some extent similar to what people remember from Pokemon. Everything except guaranteed.

What is shown in Pokmon UNITE has been highly evaluated by fans. This is an emotion enhanced by cross-play between the switch and mobile versions of the game. Pokmonlicense has the potential to attract new young gamers who may not have previously played MOBAs either. As such, it has clear advantages over some Blizzard releases. Sure, Pokmon UNITE has healthy opponents, but in franchise format it will catch up with everything.

