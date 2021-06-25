There is an incorrect information issue in the Google Search Knowledge Panel





Frist Georgiev recently received a nasty message from a friend. Google says he is a serial killer. If you google for his name, the search engine will provide a professional headshot of Georgiev along with a Wikipedia article about a Bulgarian serial killer of the same name who died in 1980. This is a disappointing error, but Google’s algorithm isn’t new to something like this.

The actual Wikipedia article in the Georgievs results did not include his headshot. If you read it carefully, you can immediately see that the firing squad killed the serial killer who bears its name decades ago. Still, with Google’s automation system, Swiss-based software engineer Georgiev looked like he wasn’t there. The company’s algorithm placed the information in one of the knowledge panels. This is a small box that appears at the top of search engine results and provides a quick and reliable answer to your search query, so you don’t have to click on the results. However, since Google debuted these panels in 2012, they have repeatedly promoted false information.

It took Google several hours to fix the problem after some people reported it and it got a lot of attention in the web forum Hacker News, Georgiev told Recode. Still, he says he made him at least a little uncomfortable that the wrong results could have been going on for weeks. He remembered that one person who searched for his name had a momentary mini-heart attack.

The problem that led to the false results of Georgievs can be traced back to Google’s Knowledge Graph, which search engines call a huge virtual encyclopedia of facts. To organize billions of entities in Knowledge Graph, you need to use an automated system. Automated systems often work well, but they are not perfect. We apologize for any problems caused by this mistake.

Google has a formal process for flagging and removing inaccurate information in the Knowledge Panel, but it relies heavily on users catching when problems occur. As a result, users are responsible for noticing whether Google is displaying incorrect information in top search results and reporting errors to the search platform. The company has launched a system for organizations and people to verify their identity on Google. This makes it easier for organizations and people to provide direct feedback to Google about the accuracy of the relevant Knowledge Panel.

Still, people in the past have complained that removing false information from these panels is a tedious process, and others have said it can take months or years. A Google spokeswoman told Recode that he regularly reviews feedback on Knowledge Graph results, but doesn’t comment on how often he receives change requests.

Ultimately, this issue is part of Google’s broader issue. Relying on algorithms to identify and provide the correct information does not always work, and in practice there is a risk of amplifying the incorrect information.

According to Google, Knowledge Graph works by connecting information on the web about a particular person, place, or person, place, or thing of particular interest. This is more sophisticated and specific than displaying results based solely on keywords, as the company explained when the tool was released in 2012. Google used the information we collected from this system. Curates a special section of search results that the company calls the Knowledge Panel. These boxes encourage Internet searchers to stay on Google’s results page instead of clicking on the results to visit other websites.

Google’s Knowledge Graph focuses on displaying a variety of web-wide information about a particular topic or thing, rather than looking for information that contains only the same keywords.

These panels may help you get answers quickly and easily on Google. But Georgiev is just one of a few who remain frustrated when information about the murderer appears in the knowledge panel when people search for their name. These results can also falsely report that a person is married or dead. Of further concern, these panels were like two years ago when a panel related to self-loathing Jewish and anti-Semitic terms attached an image of the Jewish comedian Sarah Silverman. , Increased the content of hatred.

Wellesley’s professor of computer science, Eni Mustafaraj, said these issues often occur when computer systems are Georgiav and do not match information from two different sources: images and Wikipedia pages. Told to.

At the same time, the incident reveals how much Google’s knowledge panel relies on information edited by Wikipedia users. This kind of story only reminds us of how search engines generally rely on unpaid and unpaid volunteer work by a large number of people around the world. Nicholas Vincent, a PhD student at Northwestern University who studied the study, told Recode. ..

Google says mistakes are rare in these panels, but it still seems to be up to humans to find and correct their mistakes. You’re dealing with a lot of information, right? Georgiev told Recode. There is an error that always occurs. It’s just that you really have to be careful about this kind of thing when you google.

Meanwhile, he says you should start Google yourself.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos