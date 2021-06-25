Is there anything new in the technical sun? – Diplomat





Even the seemingly novel military technology category, like UAVs, isn’t really a whole new innovation, but an improved version of the previous format.

Recently, it was reported that the first two B-21 Raiders, the first new bombers of the US Air Force in the quarter century, were almost ready to begin flight tests. No one but the classified world has seen the B-21 yet, but thanks to the renderings released by the Air Force and the plane maker Northrop Grumman, what it looks like: a flying wing, in other words. If you have a pretty good idea. , A cousin who is a little smaller and a little less complicated than the existing B-2 spirit.

The flying wing is one of the rarest and most exotic types of aircraft in operational services, yet its basic design is not new. The Raiders’ distant ancestor, the YB-35, first flew shortly after the end of World War II. The design itself was based on aerodynamic research dating back to the first few years of the 20th century. This was only a few years after the powered flight itself began.

Aircraft seem to be more and more similar to each other. To be able to distinguish the F-16, Eurofighter Typhoon, or J-10 at a glance, you need a reasonably serious observer. To be able to do so between Airbus and Boeing requires a much more serious observer. And the similarities are not clear on aircraft alone. Armored fighting vehicles, warships, missiles, and even military uniforms and bulletproof vests are increasingly similar in appearance and basic design (certainly, without technical details and employment theory).

For clarity, formal innovation is not the only type of innovation. The T-14 Armata tank may share a basic shape with the World War II era T-34, but in all senses it is exponentially more sophisticated and capable. System. The form of the system we have is the product of decades and sometimes centuries of improvement. They continue to be used because they have been proven in the real world, not just because of technical stagnation.

Fundamental innovation is, frankly, risky. Even if form innovation works technically, it can be operationally unsuccessful or, at best, occupy a very specific niche. Military hydrofoils saw short moments in the sun in the 1960s and 70s, but their high running costs, incredible fuel consumption, and overall mechanical complexity were compared to traditional gunboats. Obviously, it was judged to be insufficient as a trade-off with a significant increase in maximum speed. Hovercraft have demonstrated its usefulness as landing craft, but have not realized other uses, protecting a small number of navies with sufficient funding and the necessary combination of strategic doctrines focused on expeditionary operations. did. And will the airship return while the aircraft lighter than air is the subject of the airship’s round? In articles every few years, the answer that is often interrupted by eye-catching accidents always seems to be no. It is not the kind of record that claims to replace a proven system with an unproven system, even for non-combatant purposes.

To some extent, formal similarity reflects the broader integration of defense technologies. Weapon systems are becoming much more complex and expensive to develop and procure. At the same time, fewer and fewer companies can manage development and procurement. Countries that can afford to innovate generally have existing strategic interests to protect, which facilitates a conservative approach to procurement. You can create a competitive system in a small country, but the cost of program failure is high and compliance with existing design forms is facilitated.

Of course, part of the reason the new form continues to fascinate us is the perception of the era of history that war has been radically transformed by the new form of weapons. Machine guns have transformed setpiece battlefield engagement into a protracted slaughterhouse in trench warfare. Tanks and planes have broken the dominance of fixed defense and have begun an era of rapid maneuverability and strategic shock that defines conventional warfare to date. But these changes also arose from a frenzied period of two of the most devastating wars in human history, and fought closely and continuously. For us, such as in peacetime, the idea of ​​a visibly clear new mysterious weapon is very compelling and exposes us to subtle changes in the underlying techniques, doctrines, and other invisible changes. You may be blind. What looks different from its predecessor has many implications for how war is fought.

