Stadia’s Hello Engineer Early Access, Borderlands Cross-Play





This week, Stadia’s content schedule is back and Hello Engineer is coming out as the title of First on Stadia. Borderlands 3 also got a free update this week, adding cross-play to all platforms except PlayStation.

A new game has been added to Stadia

The summer content drought has been put on hold this week as Stadia has acquired two new games. First, Sega’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 received dates and date releases at Stadia, ensuring that cloud players were properly competitive.

Next, the latest title in the Hello Neighbor series, “Hello Engineer,” began early access this week as the First on Stadia title. The game introduces a new genre into the series, allowing players to team up to find materials, create unique inventions, and survive the abandoned amusement park where “neighbors” are lurking.

Games in Stadia

The team behind the Farming Simulator has announced that they will actually be coming to Stadia when the 2022 edition of their beloved game goes on sale on November 22nd. Along with the announcement, a new trailer for Farming Simulator 22 has been released.

No new Stadia games have been discovered this week that pass through various regulatory agencies, but we have seen remarkable arrivals. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, first announced on the Stadia blog in April, was found to pass ESRB this week, bringing it one step closer to launch.

update

Borderlands3 cross-play + free play days

After officially announced last month, the latest Borderlands 3 update will allow full cross-play support with other versions of the game. That is, with the exception of PlayStation, it is reportedly blocked by the publisher of the game. Fans of the game will be thrilled to learn that the level cap has been raised to 72.

To celebrate the start of cross-play, Stadia Pro subscribers will be able to play Borderlands 3 for free this weekend.

Just Shapes & Beats The Lost Chapter

There are no other details at this time, but the developers of Just Shapes & Beats have announced that the game will get an enhanced version titled “The Lost Chapter” on July 23rd.

Zombie Army 4 new missions + 4 dead skins on the left

Zombie Army 4 fans are looking forward to this week as the game gets a new expansion, Mission 8 – Abadon Asylum. With this release, various cosmetics such as a free character pack with the motif of the main character of Valve’s Left 4 Dead have appeared.

The biggest Stadia news of the week

