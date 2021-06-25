Walker & Dunlop Continues to Expand Technology with Acquisition of TapCap – Commercial Observer





Walker & Dunlop (W & D), a commercial real estate financier, continues its recent M & A campaign with the acquisition of financial technology company TapCap, W & D announced today.

Over the past 18 months, W & D has taken steps to extend traditional commercial real estate financing capabilities while individually acquiring or partnering with financial technology companies to help automate and streamline internal processes. It was.

The addition of TapCap represents yet another move in a company’s five-year growth plan. This time around, we’ll help further automate loan application and composition through proprietary software that provides real-time quotes for multi-family loans, with the goal of making it easier for borrowers to experience. And it becomes more transparent. This purchase is seen as a move to reach an ambitious goal in the formation of retail loans.

Allison Williams, Chief Production Officer for Small Balance Lending at W & D, said: “But entering the small lending market requires state-of-the-art technology to reduce costs while providing a great customer experience. Adding TapCap technology makes the lending process more transparent. Will be efficient and scalable, accelerating growth towards $ 5 billion.

TapCap founder and CEO Zac Rosenberg left his family company Graystone about two years ago to launch a FinTech startup. He has spent the last four years as a board member, leading the construction of various online underwriting and origination tools at Graystone Labs, the company’s innovation division. Rosenberg remains a leader within the W & D Technology Group.

Aaron Perlis, Chief Technology Officer of W & D, said:

This addition is in addition to W & D’s recent efforts to expand the capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the areas of evaluation, underwriting and origination. Two years ago, W & D acquired consumer software company Enodo from a company that specializes in the use of AI and machine learning in underwriting. In January 2020, we partnered with technology company GeoPhy to launch a system called Apprise that aims to streamline the evaluation of multiple families.

Perlis said, “The acquisition of Enodo in 2019 and a joint venture with GeoPhy promoted it. [our] Take AI and machine learning capabilities to new levels and dramatically grow new customers.

W & D is expanding elsewhere in the company. In the same month, in partnership with GeoPhy, the acquisition of AKS Capital Partners created a Newyork-based capital liabilities and equity capital markets division. And last month, it acquired Zelman & Associates, a housing research and advisory firm.

