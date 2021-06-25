South Korean tech leaders are so angry that LG has abandoned Android and sold the iPhone – BGR





LG recently announced plans to bring Apple products such as the iPhone to retail stores in South Korea as an interesting move. And, of course, some local smartphone vendors aren’t very happy with the development.

According to The Korea Herald, critics of the announcement pointed out the previous LG agreement that the company “promised to work for co-prosperity with small players in the industry.”

According to the agreement in question, LG states that it will only sell LG devices in its stores, and its comprehensive goal is not to put small telemarketers at a clear disadvantage.

However, this agreement leaves room for contractual adjustments in the event of a major change in circumstances. And for this purpose, recall in April of this year that LG announced plans to quit the smartphone business altogether because it wasn’t profitable enough.

LG said it would continue to sell its existing inventory and continue to support devices already in the hands of consumers, but otherwise the company has completely withdrawn from the mobile phone business.

At the time of the announcement, LG said, “With the strategic decision to withdraw from the highly competitive mobile sector, the company has resources in growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and business. I explained that you will be able to focus on -to-business solutions, and platforms and services. “

The company’s press release said, “LG will continue to leverage its mobile expertise to develop mobility-related technologies such as 6G to further strengthen its competitiveness in other business areas. The core technology developed over the 20 years of the business is also retained and applied to existing and future products.

Therefore, LG’s departure from the smartphone business clearly believes that the change is sufficient to justify the decision to carry Apple products.

According to Herald, Apple is keen to partner with LG to boost iPhone sales in South Korea. But “small smartphone vendors receiving commissions and grants from phone vendors are worried about losing volume from Apple.”

It’s not yet known how this will be done, but some expect LG and the Korea Mobile Distributors Association to reach an agreement. Apart from that, the Korean Business Partnership Commission may have to intervene and make a ruling on this issue.

