Google pushed cookie deprecation in 2023. What does the new timeline mean to resonate?





June 25, 2021 Heather Bien

This week, Google announced that it will push cookie deprecation in 2023. At Resonate, we are working hard behind the scenes to stay ahead of the apocalypse of third-party cookies, and we are confident that our approach is leading the way to privacy. -Focused data.

So what does this announcement mean for Resonate and our customers?

Kevin Shea, Senior Manager of Analytics, attended to answer questions about Google’s big news about 2023 and some key concerns. If you don’t have your headphones, watch the video or read the transcript below.

What exactly is Google’s decision to abolish cookies in 2023?

Kevin Shea: “Google initially planned to remove Chrome’s support for third-party cookies in the first quarter of 2022. By combining in-house development, industry and regulatory response, Google has been implementing it for about two years. We have decided to postpone it and are currently in a two-step deployment.

Stage 1 is scheduled to begin in late 2022. Google is rolling out new technologies and APIs that will allow businesses to adopt them in about nine months.

Stage 2 is scheduled for mid-2023. At this stage, Chrome will phase out support for third-party cookies for three months, ending in late 2023. “

What is Resonate’s reaction to the news?

Kevin Shea: “Complex feelings. The Resonate team is actively involved in industry discussions on the deprecation of third-party cookies and has a powerful solution that allows customers to navigate the post-cookie world. I’m sure. In the first quarter of 2022, we saw this as an opportunity because we were prepared to completely stop using cookies.

But as someone who is actively involved in day-to-day operations, I’m confident that the expanded deployment has taken some pressure off and our engineers are a little more relaxed today. “

Do the changes in this announcement resonate with our privacy-focused future response?

Kevin Shea: “It doesn’t radically change our reaction. Google’s decision changes the timeline, but after all, it does change the timeline. The focus on privacy has disappeared. No. Apple’s decision has led to a decision to allow or block the tracking of privacy-conscious apps when consumers are given a choice. Therefore, the industry is privacy-conscious. You need to keep adapting in a way.

He continued to develop solutions for the future with a focus on privacy. Our team is busy integrating new universal identity partners, developing identity graphs, and simulating and experimenting with cohort-based identifiers similar to Google’s proposed FloC technology. And the work doesn’t stop.

Keep updating your product, focusing on how it works in a cookie-free future. Google’s new timeline gives you more flexibility in your development plans. “

Want to stay up to date on the latest news about the abolition of cookies in 2023 and what that means for brands, advertisers and more? Please see the page after this cookie.

Classification: Blog page

