Dark side of technology integration





What you need to know The rapid success and massive growth of the IA segment has attracted large tech players and private equity investors who are eager to take part in the action. Is integration limiting innovation and shrinking the field of wealth management? History has taught that the more integrated the industry, the more opportunities it creates for the innovators around it.

Long ago, in the galaxy far away, there lived a group of peaceful, harmonious and independent software companies with a joint mission to improve the lives of independent advisors and their clients.

With a general focus on trust and collaboration, we opened up the system through APIs, facilitated data flow and increased efficiency, and enabled advisors to thrive. Life was good for everyone.

But like most of the business, it didn’t last long. The rapid success and massive growth of the independent advisor segment has attracted larger technology players, and private-equity investors have eagerly aspired to take part in the action, and the integration has begun. It accelerated as the first group of innovative cloud-based portfolio management platforms was scooped up.

Envestnet bought Tamarac, Advent Software bought Black Diamond, it was consumed by SS & C, and Orion sold it to Private Equity.

Next came the financial planning system. Fidelity started by buying eMoney for an unprecedented amount of $ 250 million at the time. Envestnet then responded with Finance Logix’s mega deal, MoneyGuide Pro for $ 500 million, and Orion acquired Advizr. AssetMark bought a large number of Voyants and participated in the trading action, leaving behind the benevolent killing of NaviPlan by InvestCloud. InvestCloud was then integrated with Finantix and Tegra 118 by PE backers to form a new $ 1 billion FinTech supermarket.

But we haven’t closed the deal yet. While all of the above was done, the popular CRM Junxure was purchased by WisdomTree’s Advisor Engine and then sold to Franklin Templeton. SS & C acquires Salentica, Morningstar acquires TRX, Orion acquires two TAMPs and Hidden Levers, Schwab unloads Envestnet’s Portfolio Center, robo-advisors Jemstep and Future Advisor acquire major asset managers it was done.

Rebel Alliance

Despite this runaway integration, the rebel alliance continued to harness the spirit of cooperation between the Wealstic community and these emerging technologies Goliath. It was TD Ameritrade, a custodian who is friendly to advisor technology. The TDA Open Architecture for integration via the Veo platform provided a secure ecosystem for small, independent technology players to operate and thrive with thousands of TDA Technology Forward Advisors.

However, the integration was re-introduced, the TDA’s light was extinguished by the Schwabitrade Death Star, and a new era of unrest was created in the technical field of independent advisors.

Of course, consolidators and their PE backers argue that continuing to invest in Wealsteck requires scale, and the argument that fees and interest rates will be zero is beneficial, but in the end. How much does it cost? As integration limits innovation and shrinks the field of wealth management, are companies starting to face each other due to competitive pressure and despair of differentiation?

A good example is Riskalyzes’ recent unlucky marketing campaign.

In an unprecedented industry movement, Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein calls Orion-owned Hidden Levers and Rixtrema by name, and these companies provide predictive speculation that unnecessarily fuels investor fear. , Declared that the results would be large and inaccurate.

Through direct and bold communication, Riskalyze has launched an organized campaign that includes a dedicated website, Unhiddenlevers.com, incendiary videos, and issues for reporters and industry influential people. ..

At the same time, short-term campaigns promoted the Riskalyzes approach as a priority route for trustees, and those who were serious about giving advice to their clients needed to stop using Orions Hidden Levers and Rixtrema immediately.

What could go wrong? Well, almost everything.

Oops!never mind

Most notably, the thoughtful, highway response from Orion and Rixtrema was so quick and effective that it took less than 48 hours to notice the strategic error Riskalyze made.

The company has set back this communications disaster, removed the unhiddenlevers.com website and removed all references to the video. These actions were followed by a more publicized mea culpa as the attack campaign attracted attention. It was humbly delivered via a Twitter thread from Klein who wants to be able to get everything back without directly naming its competitors.

