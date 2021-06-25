Inside Amazon’s new vinyl subscription service





Selling vinyl records is a big business. In 2020, only Taylor Swift’s single album, Folklore, sold more than a million physical units, and in fact, annual sales have declined each year since 2011 (Michael, who sold 35 million units). In contrast to Jackson’s “Bad”.) But before mourning the collapse of the record industry, let’s praise the humble LP. According to Billboard, vinyl was the third most popular format purchased last year (CD and digital are currently number one and number two respectively), 27% of total album sales, and nearly 41 of physical album sales. Occupies%. This is not unusual. Record sales increased for the 15th consecutive year in 2020 (46.2% year-on-year), and such double-digit growth is not uncommon. It’s this market space that Amazon, the pioneer of the coming, announced its Vinyl Of The Month Club, and it’s everyone’s guess what’s going to happen next.

To be honest, it makes a lot of sense for Amazon to move to vinyl and subscription services, and perhaps even more when compared to other products. Launched as an online bookstore, the company is the world’s largest web hosting company, streaming and creating original content and shipping groceries. Probably related to self-driving cars. The net is so widely cast that you can easily explain which pie has no fingers in it. However, physical and tangible vinyl records are close to the basis of tactile book sales. You will be shipping the book to you, no one will do it well.

For $ 25 a month, Amazon will send you one record from the “Gold Age” of the 1960s and 70s, starting with what we consider to be a must-have recording. Miles Davis, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Aretha Franklin, Ava. All the gangs are there. As expected by the company, there are no long-term commitments, free shipping, or free returns within a relatively generous grace period. It’s only available in the US, but it still sounds pretty good.

Of course, there are some questions and concerns. From that page, the first sign of a record you receive that month appears to be when it arrives at your doorstep. Classics are great, but many people, including this writer, have half of the vinyl collection, which consists of albums from decades ago and new releases. (In fact, in 2020, Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” and Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Are You Going?” Were the best-selling vinyl records. Queen’s “Greatest Hits” followed by The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” .. “) Hopefully, if the program is successful, it will be expanded to include both yesterday’s and today’s releases. ..

I contacted Amazon for more information and instructions. If you get back to us, we’ll update it below.

Those who like to dig into a stack of hidden gems may ridicule such programs, but in reality, records like these are no longer found in the wild. Too many people love records, and even second-hand record stores have problems procuring products (after all, why sell to them when you can log on to eBay). Whether you’re interested in music or want to expand your collection, Amazon’s new Vinyl Of The Month Club simply accelerates the pace of physical album sales and offers something to everyone. If it helps to invigorate the music industry, we want it all.

