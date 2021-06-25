US-China competition brings the coveted promise of innovation investors





The call for a rally of US President Joe Biden to the wealthiest nations to counter China’s growing global influence may attract investors to the markets of US rivals.

This month’s Group of Seven and NATO conference in Europe saw US Marshal’s support for increased investment to compete with China. The United States also urged stronger condemnation of alleged human rights abuses ahead of this week’s ban on several solar products manufactured in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

As the communiqué spread, China was busy sending three astronauts to help build the space station and harnessing additional resources to drive domestic innovation more sharply.

This supercharged dominance competition is turning into another incentive to gain exposure to China’s assets, which are already heavily pervasive in our global portfolio. The debate continues that strategic competition will facilitate funding for technology development and bring broad knock-on benefits to the economy. Semiconductor strain last week of China, after the appointment of his economic emperor in order to re-activate the chip sector in order to Xi Jinping President to overcome the US sanctions, was soaring.

“From an investor’s point of view, competition is always good,” Tuan Huin, chief investment officer of Deutsche Bank International Private Bank in Europe and Asia, said in a telephone interview. “Both sides want to invest as much in technology as possible, and it’s too early to be a global leader at this point, but this is a major topic for the next five to ten years.”

This contest heralds the possibility of a new national champion in China. Huynh supports shares in the clean energy, consumer electronics and entertainment sectors, saying investors need to increase their exposure to China over time in addition to their existing US holdings. It was.

Citigroup economist Li-Gang Liu said the country’s goal of promoting independence creates an era of rapid technological advancement, similar to the US-Soviet competition that spurred the space race in the 1950s. We are discovering the possibility of China’s innovation “moment of Sputnik”. Progress is already clear as China’s Zhurong Mars joined the patience of Mars in the United States just last month.

“High reliability”

The arms race for technology is likely to boost US assets as well as Chinese assets, but it is the latter that is drawing the attention of international investment firms.

According to this month’s report, BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, sees Chinese equities as a core strategic holding that sets it apart from other emerging market positions.

Read more: Bridgewater and BlackRock look bullish in Beijing

Pacific Investment Management Company LLC was one of the big money managers to admire Chinese bonds for their high yields and resilience in this year’s global interest rate sales. Meanwhile, the yuan has surged to its strongest level since 2016 against the currencies of its trading partners as China recovers from the pandemic.

“I am confident in looking at Chinese assets,” said Deutsche Bank Finn. However, he added that some major sectors “related to national interests”, including telecommunications, are at risk.

Citi is BYD Co. in the automotive sector and Tencent Holdings Ltd in the internet giant. And Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. We support companies such as. We also see several sectors, such as semiconductors, benefiting from China’s innovation efforts.

Nonetheless, the tweet storm and tariff spats that characterized the previous US administration’s involvement with China have disappeared, but the essence of tension has not changed. Biden continues to ban US investment in Chinese companies during the Trump era, with some adjustments. This will affect the three largest Chinese companies in the telecommunications sector.

Last week, US regulators increased pressure on technology suppliers considering potential security risks with proposals to ban products from Huawei Technologies Co. and four other Chinese electronics companies.

Risk remains

“Bidden is trapped in a clash with China, which will be unfortunate for investors betting on deepening US-China involvement,” said Matt Gartken, geopolitical strategist at BCA Research. It was. Domestic and international politics.

Regulatory crackdowns on Beijing’s tech giants are one of the recent obstacles as the government seeks to control more and mitigate financial risks without hindering innovation. This squeezed stock market performance this year, even though the US tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 continued to hit highs.

Overall, changes in the tone and behavior of the US-China conflict could promote more orderly diplomatic relations and an improved long-term background for investors seeking to take advantage of intensifying strategic competition. In contrast to the enthusiastic atmosphere under the Trump administration, both sides are slowly resuming official contact.

David Chao, Global Market Strategist for the Asia Pacific region, said: Former Japan at Invesco.

