Google details its work on quantum material simulation





Google LLC today elaborated on two internal research projects focused on studying quantum materials using quantum processors. This is a category of materials that classical physics cannot explain.

In the first project, company researchers found a way to simulate quantum materials with greater accuracy than previously possible. As part of other research initiatives, they have developed new ways to perform simulations that can be applied to future experiments.

The term quantum material refers to a wide range of microscopic objects, from sheets of graphene to so-called ultra-low temperature atoms, or atoms that cool to temperatures near absolute zero. What these objects have in common is that their movements are so small that they are governed by the rules of quantum mechanics applied on the atomic and subatomic scales, rather than the rules of classical physics that affect large objects. It means that.

Researchers use simulations to study quantum materials. It was believed that running on quantum processors such as those developed by Google could improve the quality of quantum material simulations and help researchers make new discoveries.

However, there are currently some technical challenges. One of the main challenges is that quantum processors are prone to computational errors, making it difficult to create accurate simulations with quantum processors. Errors reduce the accuracy of the simulation, which limits the ability of researchers to study quantum materials.

In the first research project Google detailed today, search giant scientists have found a way to filter computational errors and thereby improve the accuracy of simulations. They tested this method by running a simulation of a small quantum material wire using one of Google’s internally developed quantum computers (pictured).

Scientists have determined that visualizing the results of a simulation and transforming it into a graph that resembles a sophisticated bar chart makes a clear distinction between computational errors and accurate data. This process uses a mathematical operation called the Fourier transform to encode the error at the height of each bar in the bar chart.

Measuring bar height is so easy that researchers can find and filter processing errors relatively easily, leaving only accurate simulation data. You can then study this data to gather new insights into quantum materials.

Google scientists say they were able to use this method to significantly improve the accuracy of the simulation. That is despite the fact that the simulations they tested this method (representing wires of small quantum materials) were quite complex. Google’s senior research scientists Charles Neill and Zhang Jiang are 18 qubit algorithms consisting of over 1,400 logical operations, as low as 1%, despite being an important computational task for short-term devices. You can achieve total errors. Quantum AI unit.

In the second project Google detailed today, the search giant has developed a new way to study electrons as part of quantum material simulation. Scientists from both companies have configured quantum processor qubits to act as electrons to simulate physical properties. By performing a specific sequence of computational operations, cubits can simulate the changes in the behavior of the electrons they represent.

Our results provide an intuitive image of interacting electrons and serve as a benchmark for simulating quantum materials with superconducting qubits, Google scientists write.

Two projects are also important because current quantum processors can only run a limited set of tasks. By finding a way to apply the processor to more tasks (simulations in this case), researchers can approach the development of general-purpose quantum computers that can run many different software applications.

