Data analysis of urban trees predicts the impact of climate change





The MetroLab Network has partnered with Government Technology to provide readers with a segment called the MetroLab Innovation of the Month series. This segment focuses on influential technology, data and innovation projects underway between cities and universities. If you would like to know more or contact the project leader, please contact MetroLab ([email protected]) for more information.

This month’s Innovation of the Month series will focus on Smart Trees, a project that studies urban tree health as an indicator and solution to climate change and resident health. Ben Levine and Josh Schacht of Metro Labs talked to the project leader. Jonathan Fink, director of the Digital City Testbed Center at Portland State University (PSU). Jason Maxfield, part-time researcher in Biology at PSU. Todd Rosenstiel, Dean of the PSU College of Liberal Arts. Aaron Ramirez, Associate Professor of Biology and Environmental Sciences at Reed College. Vivek Shandas, Professor of Urban Studies and Planning at PSU. Hannah Placer is a postdoctoral fellow in biology at Reed College.

Ben Levine: Can you explain who was involved in the origin of this project?

Jonathan Fink: The “Smart Tree” was born out of the collective interest of researchers across Portland’s metro, including Portland State University, Reed College, WSU Vancouver, and Nature Conservancy, making our city a tree of cities. It is positioned as a hub for research on. The focus is on fairness, digital technology and climate change. In 2019, PSU’s Digital City Testbed Center will fund research on ways technology can improve the monitoring of tree health in cities, and research from federal research grants and philanthropy. Complemented the support of the person.

Josh Schacht: What information do you collect about trees in the city? How do you collect it?

Jason Maxfield: The city is a great place to study trees. Urban heat and pollution create a natural experiment of tree stress, and new technologies provide new ways to monitor tree health. Field work such as climbing tall trees is performed to measure the water transfer of branches and the chlorophyll content of leaves. It also collects hyperlocal environmental data by mining satellite images and existing data streams of environmental sensor networks using proprietary equipment. This provides a robust research system for investigating how both trees and humans are affected by climate change.

Dr. Hannah Praser, a postdoctoral fellow at Reed College, climbs a 30-meter Douglas-fir tree in Powell Butte to collect water potential data for the Smart Tree project. This data may provide insight into the impact of the urban heat island on the hydraulic health of trees in the Portland region.

Levine: How does the health of trees in the cities of our community affect us on a daily basis? How about in the long run?

Todd Rosenstiel: Urban trees bring many benefits every day, including cooling and purifying air, reducing noise, and increasing groundwater recharge. They can add value to real estate, provide aesthetic value, and encourage people to walk more. At the same time, stressed trees become dangerous, dropping limbs and branches in storms and ice storms, making them more vulnerable to wildfires in the city. These effects are important both daily and long-term, as climate change increases temperature, wildfire risk, and bad weather events.

Many of the benefits of trees underscore the importance of unequal distribution of trees in cities based on past and present planning practices and investments.

Schacht: Were any of the results you found last year particularly surprising?

Aaron Ramirez: Our work shows that the redlining and related urban planning policies that lasted until the 1970s have significantly reduced trees in poorly serviced areas. Adverse health effects.

Individual monitoring of the “Discovery Tree,” a 30-meter-high tree equipped with various measuring devices, revealed large variations in temperature, humidity, and air quality from the ground to the canopy. The effects of the heat island have documented how cities can act as crystal balls for climate change, identifying potential impacts on the natural environment and human health over a decade away.

Levine: What are some of the most pressing changes that US cities can make to improve the state of the city’s tree population?

Vivek Shandas: As climate change increases urban temperatures, more volatile rainfall patterns, and pest epidemics, the role of cooling urban canopies is becoming increasingly important. In addition, old and large trees offer many advantages over new small trees and are difficult to replace. Cities need to better monitor the health of their trees and get early warning about the potential for catastrophic canopy collapse. Heat-stressed trees are also prone to ignition, endangering more and more urban dwellers. Cities also need to prepare and plant a variety of tree species that are more resistant to changing climatic conditions. Maintaining existing trees is also an important city, and it is necessary to inventory existing parks and roadside trees (as Portland recently did) to support these measures. Similarly, individual homeowners need to be better trained in how to monitor and care for the trees in their property.

Schacht: What’s the next step for your team?

Hannah Prather: Last year we were busy developing research protocols for monitoring urban canopies and their environmental and social impacts. By installing equipment from the bottom to the top of the tree (discovery tree), collecting and analyzing remote sensing data, and establishing partnerships with local community groups and nonprofits, the physiology of trees throughout Metroportland I have made baseline measurements. Currently, through collaboration with the University of British Columbia (UBC) (Vancouver, BC) and the National City Parks Alliance (CPA), he plans to extend his attention beyond Portland, first to Pacific Northwest and then to North America as a whole. I am. Respectively.

Fink: UBC has an active urban tree team affiliated with Canadian mobile provider Rogers Communications looking for ways to use 5G technology to monitor the health of urban trees and the public use of green spaces. I am. I would like to extend some of the team’s methods to Portland and duplicate some of the methods in Vancouver. This Vancouver-Portland collaboration will enable us to track the impact of climate change on urban trees throughout the “Cascadia” region.

The CPA is considering using a new digital engagement platform called Hello Lamp Post to allow people to ask trees about their park experience and share their observations. This is an approach called Hello Trees. An analysis of the resulting dialogue may help park managers quantitatively show the psychological and physical benefits people get from spending time in nature. We hope that this information will help city leaders and the park sector better understand the range of value that city trees provide to city dwellers.

