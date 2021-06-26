



The latest Beats in-ear headphones have officially arrived and come with a compelling feature set that’s $ 100 cheaper than the AirPods Pro. However, it comes with active noise cancellation, transmission mode, Hey Siri support, etc., but there are some trade-offs. Compare Beats Studio Buds with AirPods and AirPods Pro to see how they all stack up.

Update 6/25: Beats Studio Buds reached early customers and is in stock at many Apple Stores. New orders will be shipped in 3-4 days at the time of writing.

Below is a side-by-side comparison of Apple’s most popular fully wireless earphones, the AirPods / Pro, and the new Beats Studio Buds, in terms of design, battery life, features, and sound quality. Check the entire review for more information.

Beats Studio Buds vs. AirPods and AirPods Pro Design

The first thing many people notice is the stemless, compact design of Beats Studio Buds. You’ll also get an in-ear fit that includes three eartip sizes, like the AirPods Pro.

One of the advantages over AirPods / AirPods Pro is that you can choose black or red with the new Beats, rather than being limited to white. However, a wireless charging case is not available and must be powered on with the included USB-C cable.

Beats Studio Buds AirPods Pro AirPods Fully Wireless In-Ear Fit with Three Chip Sizes “Universal Fit” Fair White, Black, Red White White Wireless Charging Case Optional Battery Life

Another benefit of AirPods is the Beats Studio Buds with 8 hours of battery life without active noise cancellation or transmission mode. Even if you are using any of these features, it will be stable for 5 hours. With the Beats Studio Buds Charging Case, you can play for up to 24 hours in total, with the same fast charging as AirPods.

Beats Studio Buds AirPods Pro AirPods Buds Up to 8 hours Up to 5 hours Up to 5 hours Charging case 16 hours 19 hours or more 19 hours or more Total 24 hours 24 hours or more 24 hours or more 15 minutes.Price = 3 hours playback 3 hours playback 3 hours playback function

Instead of using Apple’s W1 or H1 chip, Beats Studio Buds uses a custom chip that offers many of the features of AirPods, but skips some.

Specifically, there is no automatic device switching (between iPhone, iPad, Mac, etc.) and the new Beats also skips the ear detection and auto pause / play features. Spatial Audio is supported, but head tracking like the AirPods Pro is not.

Beats Studio Buds AirPods Pro AirPods Ear Detection, Auto Pause / Play Sweat and Water Resistant Track, Find My Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Transparent Mode Spatial Audio Without Head Tracking No Head Tracking No Head Tracking Instant One Touch Pairing Automatic Device Hey Siri Switch Supports Bluetooth 5.0 Price

Beats Studio Buds shares many of the features of the AirPods Pro, but at a lower price. The MSRP is $ 100 cheaper, but keep in mind that AirPods and AirPods Pro are often sold at lower prices than recommended.

Sound quality and performance

After reviewing the Beats Studio Buds, my colleague Chance found the sound quality to be “pretty good,” but not a bit richer than the AirPods Pro or Powerbeats Pro.

In fact, Beats Studio Buds sound great, especially at an affordable price of $ 150. In my tests, the Beats Studio Buds sound isn’t as rich and rich as the Powerbeats Pro or AirPods Pro. Given the $ 100 price difference and more compact design, this isn’t necessarily surprising, but it’s worth noting. Sound quality is similar, if not the same as entry-level AirPods …

I tend to prefer transparent mode over active noise canceling in most situations, such as outdoors or outside the gym, but this is a very personal preference, not because of the bad ANC on Beats Studio Buds. In fact, active noise canceling is especially impressive for in-ear designs.

Summary of Beats Studio Buds and AirPods

If you like stemless design, black and red options, and in-ear fit with ANC, Beats Studio Buds is a great way to get most of the features of your AirPods / AirPods Pro at a reasonable price. But that’s as long as you can miss the wireless charging case, automatic device switching, ear detection / automatic pause and playback.

Beats Studio Buds are available directly from Apple (in stock at various Apple Stores) and Amazon (currently out of stock).

