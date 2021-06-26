13 healthcare systems are investing in innovation this year





Below is a list of investments that healthcare systems made in 2021 on digital health startups and in-house innovation initiatives.

Ascension Ventures, St. Louis-based Ascension’s healthcare venture division, has closed its $ 285 million strategic venture capital fund, bringing its total assets to over $ 1 billion. The new fund is backed by 13 medical system partners and is Ascension Ventures’ fifth venture capital fund.

Ascension’Ventures also invested in Strive Health, a health technology company that provides kidney care, in a $ 140 million Series B funding round.

Northwell Health, based in New Hyde Park, NY, has awarded $ 1.3 million to four employee-led innovation projects as part of the 2021 Innovation Challenge for Health Systems.

Conversa, an automated virtual care and communications platform, led by Northwell Health Ventures, increased Series B funding around January 19 from $ 12 million last June to $ 20 million. Northwell co-led Conversa’s Series B funding round with Builders VC. The venture department of a university hospital is also an investor.

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, the Mayo Clinic led a $ 8.2 million round of funding for Triple Blind, a digital privacy and data sharing platform.

Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente have announced a joint strategic investment in Medically Home Group, a technology services company promoting a Boston-based home hospital program.

Based in Oakland, Calif., Kaiser Permanente Ventures participated in a $ 65 million round of funding for Vesta Healthcare, a digital health and clinical provider group platform. Providence’s Digital Health Spinout DexCare has completed a $ 20 million investment round with the support of Renton, Washington-based Health Systems Innovation and Kaiser Permanente Ventures. The Cleveland Clinic has launched a new infectious disease research center through a $ 500 million innovation collaboration between the city of Cleveland and Jobs Ohio. The Cleveland Clinic will invest $ 300 million and Jobs Ohio will invest $ 200 million. The Ohio State University and the National Children’s Hospital are both Columbus-based and have joined Columbus’ new $ 1 billion innovation district focused on viruses, pathogens, stem cell therapy and cancer research. Ohio will invest $ 650 million, National Children’s Hospitals will invest $ 350 million, and Jobs Ohio will invest $ 100 million in the project. Intermountain has acquired Classic Air Medical, an air medical transportation company, to enhance telemedicine and digital services. The acquisition will allow providers to expand their telemedicine offerings while at the same time easily transporting rural patients to the most well-equipped medical facilities to meet their needs. Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida has launched a new Healthcare Technology Innovation Fellowship to facilitate new product development and healthcare intervention. This is consistent with a $ 1 million grant from the Knight Foundation to fund fellowships. Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, Baptist Health and Mercy Fort Smith have invested $ 1 million in the Healthcare Science Innovation Center for Students in the Fort Smith, Arkansas region. Based in Baltimore, LifeBridge Health has partnered with Healthworx, the innovation and investment arm of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, to launch a new incubator called 1501 Health. This will provide up to $ 100,000 in investment in start-ups developing healthcare technology and innovation. Based in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare is $ 43 million in Current Health, a remote care management platform used in a variety of healthcare systems such as Mount Sinai Health System based in New York City and Geisinger Health based in Danville, Pennsylvania. Participated in a funding round. AlphaLab Health, a Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network innovation hub, has welcomed seven business accelerators to first class. The company receives up to $ 100,000 in investment in exchange for convertible bonds that grant up to 2% of the company’s shares.

