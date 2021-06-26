July is a great month for Prime Gaming members





Amazon’s Prime Gaming perks collection is consistently pretty good, but July is a particularly great month for rewards. Amazon announced next month’s benefits earlier this week. Keep in mind that Prime members will earn in-game loot in games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhara, FIFA 21, League of Legends, and Barorant.Above all

If you play any of these games, don’t miss the July Prime Gaming Benefits. Because you have a lot of great free stuff. This is also just a small part of the free in-game loot. There are also new full-game games that members can get for free, such as Tales of the Neon and Automatic Chef.

July Prime Gaming Benefits Includes Several Assassin’s Creed Valhara Bundles

The ambitious Viking is now the time to capture England in the corner and regain the influence of the Knights Templar. Owners of Assassin’s Creed Valhara can get help with that task by claiming the July Prime Gaming Benefits, including Eivor’s equipment.

This includes the Druid Settlement Bundle, the Black Raven Settlement Pack, the Mysterious Settlement Pack, and five XP boosters, each lasting an hour. This offer is available until August 16th, so you don’t have to claim it right away. However, the same is true if you already own the game.

By applying for awards, you can use and access AC Valhalla on all available platforms. Thanks to Ubisoft Connect, cross-progression is now possible in almost or all games. This means you can claim benefits for use on Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S.

In addition to AC Valhalla loot, you can also get League Of Legends Mystery Skin Shards on your PC. However, they will be available on different dates throughout the month. The drop was released on June 21st, so one is already available. More drops will be hit on July 1, July 12, and July 22.

Players can also get Valorant’s Anniversary Drops. Other games, such as Grand Theft Auto, Sea Of Thieves, and Warframe, also have in-game rewards.

For free games, the latest includes Batman: Inner Enemy-Teltail Series, RAD, Wanderer: Frankenstein Creatures, Tales of the Neon, Automatic Chef, and Portal Dog. You can find a complete list of available benefits on the Prime Gaming homepage.

