NIS America announces four The Legend of Titles





NIS America has announced that it will bring four titles from Nihon Falcom to the west. The Legend of Heroes: Trajectory from Zero, The Legend of Heroes: Trajectory to Azure, The Legend of Heroes: Trajectory to Fancy, Nayuta no Kiseki: Infinite Trajectory will all appear on PlayStation 4 between 2022 and 2023.

The first of the four titles to be released is The Legend of Heroes: Trajectory from Zero in the fall of 2022. The game continues with Lloyd Bunnings, who joined the Crossbell police in his hometown. He wants to follow in his brother’s footsteps, but instead finds himself assigned to a new division of Ragtag known as the Special Support Section. Their purpose is to help those in need by completing strange tasks, but they find themselves inadvertently discovering terrible secrets and dark criminals in the city.

The next title is the 2023 Hero Legend Azure Trail. Following the Zero Trajectory event, new members joined the Special Support section of the Crossbell Police Station and were assigned new jobs. The problem is that while two neighboring governments threaten the security of the city, tensions between team members threaten their very existence.

The ban will return to The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie in 2023, but this time with the addition of Rean Schwarzer and a mysterious masked figure known as C. Players can switch between three characters using the Crossroads system. A new united front feature that refines the tactical combat of the game. The purpose is to find new companions and challenges in the hall of the True Fantasy Corridor.

Last but not least, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails will also be available in 2023. This game features the achievements of Nayuta and his friends. After meeting a fairy called Neu, they were taken on an adventure to thwart an evil plot that affected multiple worlds.

The game will arrive later than originally planned, keeping in mind that Falcom has announced plans to launch multiple titles in 2021 to mark its 40th anniversary. All four games will be migrated to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC in the next few years. Would you like to add them to your collection?

[Source: Twitter (1, 2)]

