SpeedKore manufactured Vin Diesel’s “F9” charger and is now bringing replicas to the streets





SpeedKore, in collaboration with Fast and Furious franchise stakeholders, is one of the most iconic vehicles in the movie since 2015, including the 1970 Dodge Charger Tantrum driven by Vin Diesel. is created.

The company’s latest project is the “Hellacious” charger. The model is a custom-built mid-engine muscle car designed to be the road-going version of the “F9” Dom car. In the movie, the movie version of the car will appear alongside the Tantram.

“This charger is one of the most extreme builds to date,” said Jim Kacmarcik, President and Owner of Speed ​​Kore. “We asked renowned designer Sean Smith to design the car and worked with” F9 “photo vehicle coordinator Dennis McCarthy to create the nine chassis and body of the movie, after which the” F9 “movie. I wanted to realize the magic of. “

The entire body of the car is made of carbon fiber, but with the addition of a custom wide body styling by Sean Smith design. The glass rear hatch is designed to expose the engine compartment. Covered with matt black paint from BASF Glasslit.

The car is fitted with a vertical metal slat grille and 1968 Charger hidden headlights. Brushed steel front and rear bumpers complement other bright work.Shaving gutters and flash-mounted glass complete the profile, while round quad taillights and color-keyed bronze stripes to match the wheels complete the look.

Heracious has all the look of a movie car, but unlike those cars, it’s ready to add performance to the pavement. Powered by a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 with a mid-mounted supercharger. The engine delivers 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels via a Lamborghini Gallardo gated manual Graziano transaxle.

The car’s signature babur is exhausted backwards through the chassis and through the downward tip, thanks to exhaust emissions including MagnaFlow components, SpeedKore-designed headers and dual mufflers. The Saldana Performance Radiator keeps the engine high. -High performance intercooler keeps the flow of fresh air to the turbocharger.

A handbrake has been added to enhance the drift function. SpeedKore

Designed by SpeedKore, the outer frame combines Ken Block’s $ 1.1 million Hoonitruck maker Detroit Speed’s double A-arm front suspension with an integrated rear cradle with Race Car Replicas’ double wishbone suspension. You can lower your stance. The car’s QA1 shock is tuned for the truck and its setup is designed to calm the model.

Stopping power is due to the Brembo 6-piston caliper on the front and the dual Brembo 4-piston caliper on the back. A hydraulic handbrake has been added to assist in drifting and sliding.

Custom HRE 18-inch “Hellacious” center lock wheels place 275 / 35R18 front and 345 / 35R18 rear rubber on the road.

The inside of the model is sparse. Racing seats and Simpson harnesses keep the driver and passenger seats in place. The aluminum dashboard holds the Classic Instruments gauge, and the integrated roll hoop and backward firewall help protect the car’s occupants.

