Windows 11 will be able to sideload Android apps





According to Microsoft engineers, Windows 11 users will be able to sideload Android apps to the operating system. This seems to be the answer to one of the biggest questions when Microsoft announced that it would deploy Android apps to Windows 11 via Amazon. Appstore (via Android Police). This means that when Windows 11 is released, you don’t have to stick to the apps offered by Amazon, but you’ll be asked some new questions about how to run Android apps on Windows.

For example, it’s unclear what the process of running or installing a sideloaded app will look like. Chrome OS also technically has the ability to run sideloaded apps, but the process isn’t always easy because you need to enable Linux and do command-line work. When I asked Microsoft for more information about what happens when I run an Android app from outside the Amazon Appstore, I get the following:

Customers will be able to find Android apps in the Microsoft Store and get them from the Amazon Appstore. I need to share more at a later date.

App sideloading solves app availability issues, but raises concerns in and of itself

If Microsoft replaced the Amazons Appstore with the Googles Play Store, the desire to sideload apps to Windows may not be very strong. The app store gives Windows users access to many programs that they couldn’t previously run on their computers, but there are some notable omissions in the Amazons catalog. If Windows users want to run Android versions of Snapchat or Apple Music, they can’t get them from Amazon.

Sideloading of apps can help solve this problem, but it raises concerns in and of itself. The first is where users get these apps. Free apps such as Snapchat may have piracy concerns, but the ability to load APKs may allow you to get paid apps for free from illegal repositories.

There are also safety issues and whether Windows can scan sideloaded apps for potentially malicious behavior. This is a feature that Google has already built into Android.

It’s clear that Microsoft hasn’t yet covered what it would be like to run an Android app on Windows 11 (although the technical details revealed are fascinating), but Android It’s good to get confirmation from someone at Microsoft about your choice. Apps aren’t just limited to content in the Amazons Appstore.

Hopefully Microsoft will soon start sharing details about how Android apps work, probably later this year for both Windows users and Android developers, before the features are available to everyone. You can get feedback from.

June 25, 9:15 pm Updated to ET: Added statement from Microsoft.

