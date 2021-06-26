Skyward Sword HD Trailer Introduces Switch Remake





The Legend of Zelda: It’s been less than a month before Skyward Sword HD hit the Nintendo Switch on July 16th, and it’s been a lot of time to get a game that many didn’t have the chance to play on the Wii. I am excited. Nintendo has released a new trailer that introduces Skyward Sword and describes some of the changes made to Switch remakes to keep the hype alive. But if you’re still not sure if Skyward Sword is the right game for you, we’ve put together a handy trailer breakdown that describes the old and new HD remakes.

The new trailer also introduces the most disruptive aspect of Skyward Sword, motion control. Created specifically for the Nintendo Wii, the Skyward Sword gives players complete control over the Link Sword by allowing different sword movements with different motion control swings. This is a great idea on paper, but the demanding control scheme has kept many players unaware that the motion of the motion is fully responsive. Like the Wii, the Switch version of Skyward Sword continues to support motion movements and has been reworked to be theoretically more accurate and responsive. If this proves to be true, it will be a great experience to feel that Link’s sword is actually in your own hands.

The new Skyward Sword HDs trailer outlines the game plot and explains how this is the first game in the complex The Legend of Zelda timeline. The Skyward Sword occurs thousands of years before the Ocarina event of the time, when neither Ganon nor Master Sword existed and the Triforce was still complete. Link and Zelda live in a paradise blessed with the goddess Hyria, a land above the clouds known as Skyloft. In Skyloft, Hailian uses a giant bird called the Loft Wing to move around and glide through the clouds. Most Skyloft residents are unaware that the world exists under the clouds. Of course, Link’s adventure in Skyward Sword will completely change the perspective of Hailian in the world as our heroes will explore the land below.

The new trailer for Skyward Sword HDs also demonstrates the controversial features of the new amiibos in Zelda and Loftwing. Links can only be moved between heaven and earth by using certain openings in the cloud barrier of the original game. This means that high-speed mobility systems are limited because the link needs to reach a specific location in order to call the loft wing and fly towards another area. The new special amiibo has significantly improved fast travel, allowing players to instantly teleport to the sky from anywhere (except temples). Even better, by using amiibo after visiting the land above the clouds, Link will teleport to the location before the first call to the Loft Wing. This gives players more freedom to move and reduces the time it takes to move from point A to point B, greatly improving their quality of life. Unfortunately, Nintendo decided to lock it behind the paywall if needed. To use this feature, buy amiibo for $ 25. Nintendo is embarrassing!

Despite the drawbacks of amiibo, Skyward Sword HD looks great. The new trailer will show you more footage and see how HD resolution improves the visuals of your game. The fact that you can choose to play with or without motion control also alleviates many of the problems players had when the game was first released. In addition, the game shows the origin of the Master Sword, Ganon and Hero Cycle. The Legend of Zelda fans certainly have a lot of excitement.

