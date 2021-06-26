Google Chat Web Redesign is also coming to the workspace





Last month, Google began rolling out online chat updates to free consumer accounts as part of its traditional Hangouts transition. The Google Chat Web redesign will be available to paid Workspace users over the next few weeks with some enhancements.

Update 6/25: Google is currently rolling out a chat web redesign for all workspace accounts. Previously, it was only available in domains that have “Gmail service turned on”. It’s now coming to those who have Gmail turned off. This new look applies to chat.google.com and Progressive Web Apps (PWA).

This is intended to ensure a consistent and predictable chat experience across Gmail’s chat and chat standalone surfaces, and the rollout will begin on June 30th. This change applies to:

Available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, Nonprofits, and G Suite Basic and Business customers

Original 3/22: The top bar with search fields now fills the entire screen, but the ability to set the status has moved to the upper right along with the settings. Side drawers are arranged in “chat” and “room”, and there is also a meet shortcut at the bottom.

The new interface is similar to Gmail’s chat interface, providing a consistent and predictable chat experience wherever you are.

In terms of ease of use, Google’s release notes highlight many changes.

Chat rooms can now access shared files and tasks from tabs at the top of the room. Like Gmail, a quick access side panel has been added to the right to give you access to apps such as calendars, keeps, tasks, and maps. A search for an existing conversation or a search for someone to start a new conversation is now displayed under the + in the left navigation. You can use the search bar at the top to search for all rooms and Direct Message (DM) content. To search for content in each room or direct message, first click the search button in the upper right corner of the room / DM, then proceed to search for content in the search bar.In the left navigation bar[チャット]Section and[部屋]The sections are static, which makes it easier to scroll within each section. You can readjust the height of each section to your liking. The ability to switch between full-screen view and pop-up view in both room and DM simplifies multitasking between conversations. Integration with Google Meet allows you to join or start a call directly from chat

Google has also confirmed that chat.google.com is redirected to mail.google.com/chat and the Progressive Web Apps (PWA) is automatically updated.

This chat redesign will begin Wednesday and will be fully available to Google Workspace customers who have “Gmail service turned on” within a few weeks. Other domains will get it in the coming months.

