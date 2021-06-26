How to start a pirate life





Many pirates have gone out into the Sea of ​​Thieves waters to participate in the free A Pirate’s Life Season 3 DLC, a large Disney crossover. In Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, the pirate crew can take on five new story quests called Tall Tales and fight with the Pirates of the Caribbean Disney Park rides and Captain Jack Sparrow in the movie series. I can do it. Much of A Pirate’s Life content takes place in new areas such as Damned Tunnels, Dead Man’s Grotto, and Sailor’s Grave Town. To reach all new content, players must find and accept Tall Tale quests, move outside the regular Sea of ​​Thieves area, and move to a private server.

Start of Sea of ​​Thieves: In pirate life, players need to interact with the new NPC Castaway in the camp. She can be found at almost every outpost. After that, the crew must accept the first of the five Tall Tale storybooks. The first book will guide them to find the Damned Tunnel. As the scene changes and they enter the haunted sea, they need to know that they have reached the right place. Here’s how to get started with Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life.

How to access the life of a pirate in the sea of ​​thieves

When a player first launches Sea of ​​Thieves following an update to A Pirate’s Life, the main menu will display a tab labeled with the new content. However, you will not be able to access the DLC immediately from this tab. Instead, drop pirates and crew on random outposts. The crew will need to scrutinize the outpost to find a new location called Castaway’s Camp. Here you will find Castaway, a new NPC that has some similarities to Tia Dalma, one of the Pirates of the Caribbean characters, who was later revealed to be Calypso, the goddess of the sea.

After talking to Castaway and discovering the prisoner under the ferryman in the Damned Sea, the player can find five books containing each quest in the tale behind her. Only one of these is unlocked, usually the first on the left. If the player is traveling with the crew, the majority of the group will need to vote for the quest to activate it.

Once the quest is accepted, the crew should see a rock formation with a bright green light overhead. This is the gateway to the Damned Tunnel and the Damned Sea. The crew needs to sail through the gateway to start the story. It is important to note that they cannot bring loot into the tale with them and must sell it all before they enter.

Once through the gateway, players are transferred from the Sea of ​​Thieves main PvP server, especially to the A Pirate’s Life server. This will prevent the crew from being attacked by other pirates during the story. When the screen goes black and you enter the sea of ​​fog that the ghost parrot tells you, you know you’ve reached the right place. They need to keep moving forward, experiencing all the visual clues until they reach the second green tunnel into the first quest, Strange Shores. Meanwhile, I will finally meet the legendary Captain Jack Sparrow.

Sea of ​​Thieves is available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

